Not much was the same this year for the Milton High School wrestlers.
However, despite changes to the regular and postseason schedules, there was one similarity to previous seasons: the Red Hawks will send multiple wrestlers to the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Kaukauna.
“We are wrestling well right now and I feel like we fought really hard in almost all our matches,” head coach Pat Jauch said. “I told the guys that our first goal at sectionals is to wrestle all day, and the second is to qualify for state. Our guys got after it today and it showed.”
Junior Riley Nilo and freshman Aeoden Sinclair will represent Milton at state after both placed second at the Mukwonago Sectional Tournament last Saturday.
Nilo, who is heading to his third straight state tournament, got to the 106-pound finals by defeating Waunakee’s Max McKinley by pin and Arrowhead’s Lucas Ryan by 6-2 decision. In the final, Nilo lost a close match to Pewaukee’s Andrew Martin 7-5.
“It feels great to be going for a third time,” Nilo said. “I’m definitely disappointed in the loss (in the finals), but we’ll get it back.”
Jauch said the time Nilo put in as a youth wrestler has paid off for him in high school.
“He’s developed a lot of nice skills over the years, and he’s very strong physically despite being a lightweight wrestler,” Jauch said. “I attribute his success to his work as a youth wrestler, to his dad and his youth coaches.”
Nilo said wrestling with a mask on was one of the toughest changes this season.
“You get drained so much quicker,” Nilo said. “You have to make sure you get ready and focus and make sure you're breathing well and learn how to control it, and overall just be prepared to fight.”
Sinclair reached the 152-pound finals with a pin over Waukesha West’s Brady Griser and an 11-2 major decision against Oregon’s Seth Niday. In the championship, Sinclair lost 3-0 to Arrowhead’s Mitchell Messenbrink, who won the state title at 138 pounds last season.
Sinclair had to wrestleback to earn second against Monona Grove/McFarland’s Zachary Gunderson. The Milton freshman snuck away with a 4-3 victory.
“Aeoden had a solid match against a returning state champion and then stayed focused and came back to defeat a senior who was a returning state qualifier,” Jauch said. “Honestly, he's just that tough and that technically sound. He's put the work in that it takes to be successful in this sport, and he's going to be reaping the benefits now.
“Aeoden Sinclair just loves wrestling and he wants to be successful at everything he pursues. I know he's only a freshman, but he's a young man that is pursuing excellence in wrestling, his studies, his relationships, and he's setting himself up for a great, successful life. He's been a great leader this season, and he has plans to lead this program to achieve some big goals in the next few years. We're very happy he's finally in high school.”
Sinclair said although he couldn’t knock off Messenbrink, he felt pretty good about his second-place match against Gunderson.
“I knew I was up against another tough opponent who is a senior looking at his last opportunity in high school to make it to state,” Sinclair said. “Coach Jauch told me to wrestle my match and look for openings to attack, and he just let me know how much confidence he had in me to come out successful.”
Another difference this season is that the state tournament will not be over three days at a packed Kohl Center in Madison. Instead, it is a one day tournament in a high school gym with only eight qualifiers per weight class, compared to 16 in previous years. Only Division 1 will be in Kaukauna, while Division 2 is at Adams-Friendship High School and Division 3 is at Wausau East.
Nilo said he’s not really sure what to expect.
“I’ll just make sure I’m focused in the practice room and work on what I need to improve and hopefully get it done at state,” Nilo said. “If you win one match, you should place.”
Although this year has been a challenge, Sinclair he also was looking forward to a good week of practice.
“I try not to set certain goals,” Sinclair said. “All I know is that if I prepare well this week, I can go into this tournament with a clear head and know that I will wrestle my best.
“Being a freshman and being in the weight class I was, I knew that I would have tough upperclassmen opponents, but I was confident in myself that I would be able to compete at that level.”
Jauch said he believes both Nilo and Sinclair have the potential to win a state title.
“I expect them to have a great week of practice, and then I expect each of these guys to wrestle with 100% effort and fight for every point,” Jauch said. “We're grateful for the opportunity to compete in the state meet this season … We'll miss being in Madison, but Kaukauna will run a great tournament, and that's a venue I'm really familiar with, so that will help logistically.”
HARMS, WILLIAMS PLACE FOURTH
Juniors Luke Harms and Kade Desormeau each placed fourth at the sectional tournament, while senior Justin Sanchez and sophomore Quinn Williams placed fifth. Junior Hunter Kieliszewski also wrestled hard, Jauch said, but did not place.
“Luke Harms and Kade Desormeau both placed fourth, which put them in the top 16 guys left in their weight class in the state,” Jauch said. “Justin Sanchez and Quinn Williams finished fifth, which would put them in the top 20 in the state.
“Hunter Kieliszewski came up short of placing at sectionals this season, but has been a great leader for us this season, was a state qualifier last season, and I know he'll be back ready to keep winning next season.”
Although this season was difficult for all involved, Jauch said he was happy to be standing at the sectional tournament knowing wrestling had made it that far as a sport in the state this year.
“We have come out the last few weeks with the odds very much against us and competed very well,” Jauch said. “To place in the top 5 at this sectional is impressive, again, considering we are still missing a few of last year's starters and that these sectionals brought in 28 teams rather than the normal 16 teams. This was an intense tournament with a lot of highly ranked guys at each weight, so again to be in the top 5 as a team was a really good effort by our guys.”
