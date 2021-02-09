With about three minutes to play in Saturday’s nonconference game against DeForest, the Red Hawks held a seven-point lead over visiting DeForest.
DeForest pressed Milton, evaporating that lead and led by one late before a Jack Campion lay-up in the dying seconds of the game lifted Milton to victory.
"I am just really proud of the way our guys battled. DeForest is a really good team. They have a stacked schedule and some really good guards. ... and we were mixing up who covered them, and I thought we slowed them down just enough,” Milton coach Alex Olson said.
Campion finished with a team-high 15 points, and senior Sam Burdette added 14 of his own for Milton. The team relied on its game beyond the arc, as five different players combined to score 10 3-pointers in the win.
"It was a game where you wish you would have had fans there to really witness the atmosphere because I think it would have been a wild one,” Olson said.
It was the second game last week in which Milton had to make a late push. The Red Hawks fell just short in a 63-54 loss to Westosha Central on Tuesday.
"The game could have gone either way with about three minutes to go, but they executed toward the end of the game and we didn't. When you play really good teams, usually the difference is who executes down the stretch. And they made more plays than us."
“It's definitely a team that we really like to get on our schedule because they expose our weaknesses, and we did some really good things defensively. But offensively, we just didn't execute down the stretch."
Olson said his team has the chance to go deep in the playoffs if its defense remains strong.
"Our defense is really the difference between who we were at the beginning of the season and who we are now. I think we're one of the best defensive teams in the area, and for our personnel I think that's a huge accomplishment. We're not exactly the biggest team in the world, but we're pretty athletic,” he said.
"I'm really proud of the way the guys have kind of decided to make it kind of their staple and their identity is how we play on the defensive end. And offensively, we're still trying to figure some things out."
The Red Hawks played Oregon on Tuesday and will go head to head with Fort Atkinson on Thursday and Sauk Prairie on Saturday.
"I really like playing good teams, because it really prepares us for the playoffs,” Olson said, “And that's when we want to do our damage. I think we got better last week.”
MILTON 55, DEFOREST 54
Milton (55)--Campion 6-0-15; Burrows 1-0-2; Bothun 1-1-3; Widner 1-0-3; Burdette 5-2-14; McIntyre 3-0-7; Ratzburg 2-0-4; Kirk 2-0-5. Totals: 21-3-55.
Deforest (54)--Hawk 5-0-11; Weisbrod 9-1-20; Jansen 2-2-6; Fredrickson 3-0-6; Mausser 1-0-2; Magli 3-0-6; Van Doyen 0-1-1; Hartig 1-0-2. Totals: 23-4-54.
Milton;29;26--55
Deforest;27;27--54
3-point goals--Milton 10 (Burdette 4, Campion 3, Kirk 1, McIntyre, Widner 1), Deforest 1 (Weisbrod). Free throws missed--Milton 4, Deforest 1. Fouls--Milton , Deforest 11.
