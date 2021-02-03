In February 2019, Milton School Board member Brian Kvapil questioned a $10,000 stipend for Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz.
According to a March 2019 report by Attorney Lori Lubinsky, a partner at Axley Law Firm in Madison, the practice of using stipends (bonus or extra pay) had been in place for at least 10 years. Employees in the district had been paid for performing work beyond their job duties in the past.
Lubinsky reported:
• A reorganization in August 2018 created director of administrative operations position.
• Duties of the communications coordinator position were discussed and it was determined Jerry Schuetz (director of administrative operations) could perform some of those duties, which were above and beyond the duties in his job description as director of administrative operations.
• Superintendent Tim Schigur decided that a fair amount for the additional duties of Schuetz was $10,000.
Before presenting her factual findings, Lubinsky wrote: “At its core, this entire situation can be explained by this conclusion: a breakdown in communication resulted in an incorrect assumption being made that then resulted in inaccurate characterizations of conduct on the part of district employees.”
She stated all could have been avoided by communication, verification and compliance with board policy and state law.
Schuetz resigned from the school district at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
