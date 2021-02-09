The Red Hawks gave all they had in the team’s playoff game Feb. 2, but the season ended with a 3-2 loss to the WNS Storm.

The storm carried a 2-0 lead into the third before a pair of Red Hawk goals early in the final frame tied the game at two.

Tyler Gilbertson scored Milton’s first goal 32 seconds into the third, and Gannon Kligora tied it three minutes later.

But the Storm scored shortly after and held on to secure the victory.

the Red Hawks finished the season 0-7.

WNS 3, MILTON 2

WNS;1;1;1—3

Milton;0;0;2—2

First period

W—Mitchell (Mortenson), 10:57.

Second period

W—O’Connor (Holbrook, Mitchell), 10:06.

Third period

M—Gilbertson (Hessenauer), 00:32. M—Kligora (Frison), 3:24. W—Mahoney (Morrell), 5:24.

Saves—Jones (M) 34, Green (W) 29.

