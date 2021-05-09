The Rockford University men's soccer program had a trio of players recognized by the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference today when it released its 2020-21 postseason awards. Freshman goalkeeper Maverick Attwood, sophomore midfielder Joshua De Avila and junior midfielder Pedro Acosta were all named NACC Honorable Mention for the first time in their collegiate careers. This also marks the first time in program history that Rockford has had three players receive postseason recognition from the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference in a single year.
Maverick Attwood was named NACC Honorable Mention in his first collegiate season. This is the second award Attwood received from the NACC this year, after being named the NACC South Division Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week earlier in the year. Attwood started all eight matches and played all 760 minutes in goal for the Regents. He finished second in the NACC with 52 saves and had one shutout. His top two performances of the season both came against Aurora University. Attwood had ten saves and allowed just one goal in the first meeting, and then had a season-high 11 saves, while surrendering only one goal in the second meeting.
Rockford University is a private four-year, co-educational institution founded in 1847 offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in traditional liberal arts and professional fields. The University offers more than 80 majors, minors and concentrations, including the bachelor's degree completion program for a B.S. in Management Studies. Through its Graduate Studies department, degrees are extended to include the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT), and Master of Education in Urban Education, (M.Ed.). Rockford University is home to one of only 11 Phi Beta Kappa (PBK) chapters in Illinois, the most prestigious honor society in the United States. Named by The Princeton Review as a Best Midwestern College and is a U.S. News & World Report Best Midwest Regional University, Rockford University currently serves approximately 1,250 full-and part-time students.
