The difference from one match to the next was noticeable to Anne Denkert.
After a 3-0 nonconference win over Monona Grove on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Waunakee High School volleyball team was even more impressive in a 3-0 whitewashing of Milton on Thursday, Sept. 1 to improve to 8-1 on the season.
“Compared to Tuesday’s night dual, we picked up the pace much quicker against Milton,” said Waunakee Head Coach Anne Denkert. “It appeared that Tuesday night by third set we were playing more consistently, and we had been pushing in practice that we needed to start out faster. The team took that to heart, and we started out much stronger on Thursday.”
Waunakee 3, Milton 0
After just getting by Milton in the first set, winning 25-23, the Warriors picked up their play and dominated, taking the next two sets 25-9 and 25-19 in the nonconference affair.
“Our offense is showing more diversity in execution which has helped us overall,” said Denkert. “We are progressing nicely.”
Grace Grogan led the hitting attack, racking up a team-high 10 kills, while sophomore Summer Grigg added nine and Ally Saleh finished with six.
Evelyn Seignarack totaled three aces to pace the Warriors, to go with a team-best 15 digs, with Emily Becker, Allie Mack and Grigg nailing two aces apiece.
Saleh and Ella Grace Meyer also served up aces for Waunakee.
Grogan and Saleh also led the team in blocks with three each, as Becker added two to the cause. Saleh also finished with nine digs.
Assist leaders were Allie Mack, who finished with 16, and Meyer, who chipped in with 14.
Waunakee 3, Monona Grove 0
Grinding out wins in the first two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-21, the Warriors closed out the match with a 25-10 victory in the third.
Addison Janus and Saleh were the team leaders in kills, with Janus slamming eight of them and Saleh finishing with seven. Grigg added six kills, while also blasting five aces. Saleh and Meyer both had two aces.
Saleh was also a force at the net, coming up with four blocks, as did Becker. Grogan totaled three blocks on the night.
With a strong all-around effort, Saleh tied Seignarack for the team lead in digs, as well. Both totaled 15 apiece.
Mack and Meyer again paced the Warriors in assists with 16 and 13, respectively.
Friendship Tournament
Over the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Waunakee won the Friendship Tournament in Wisconsin Dells.
The Warriors downed Kewaskum 2-1 in the championship match, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11, as Saleh and Grigg pounded six kills apiece and Becker, Grigg and Meyer all had aces.
Grogan led the way with four blocks, as Saleh had three. Seignarack finished with seven digs.
Waunakee opened the tournament on Aug. 27 by defeating Antigo, La Crosse Aquinas, Fall River and Peshtigo all by 2-0 scores.
The Warriors lost their first match of the year on Aug. 28, falling to Lake Mils 2-1. Waunakee rebounded by beating Green Bay Preble 2-0 and then surviving the Kewaskum match.
Next up for Waunakee is a home match versus Stoughton on Thursday, followed by an invitational Saturday at Kettle Moraine and a road match Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Fort Atkinson.