If you commit a crime in Lake Mills or the greater Jefferson County area and come into contact with police, it’s likely you will do it on camera.
The Lake Mills Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department have police body cameras and squad car cameras, which make the job of Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall a little bit easier.
Hall discussed the advantages of police body cameras and her work as DA with the Lake Mills Rotary Club April 13. Hall was appointed by the governor in July 2020 and elected to the position in November 2020.
“We’ve had two officer involved shootings in the county since this last summer when all the unrest happened. Both of them were completely recorded and all I had to do was watch video and write a report to confirm our law enforcement officers had acted completely appropriately,” Hall said.
She said for that reason many people in the county may not have been aware of the shootings.
Law enforcement officers in Jefferson County receive specialized training to deal with mental health crisis.
“These are some of the things they are talking about nationwide, our law enforcement here in this county is largely trained in that,” she said. “We are lucky to live where we do.”
Hall, who lives in Jefferson, says the process of setting bail is part of the system that is largely misunderstood.
“Offenders go in front of judges for bail,” she said. “Most everybody gets what is called a signature bond, that is a promise to come back to court, to not drink, do drugs or beat up other people.”
Prosecutors ask judges to set bond and make a recommendation, but Hall said Wisconsin state statutes only allow them to set cash bond if there is a reason to believe that person won’t show up for court.
Hall referenced a car theft case where an individual was out of jail on a signature bond and reoffended and then received a $500 bond and stole another car in Lake Mills and now sits in jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
“It’s important for the general public to understand, the purpose behind bond and that most people don’t sit in jail when they are charged with a crime.”
She mentioned plea bargains and the purpose of the criminal justice system.
“Most everybody who goes through the criminal justice system come back out into our community.”
In recent years the focus has shifted from throwing offenders in jail to rehabilitation programs. In 2014 Jefferson County started its Alcohol Treatment Court and in 2017 its Drug Treatment Court was established to allow those who’ve been arrested due to drugs and alcohol a way to heal relationships with friends and family and increases the chance of living a healthy, sober lifestyles as well as spend less time in jail.
“I can tell you almost everyone who commits a crime in our community it’s almost always related to mental health and alcohol and other drugs, often times both.”
These programs utilize a team concept made up of the judge, case managers, defense attorney, district attorney, probation and parole and treatment professionals. Each is a four-phase program and the intensity of services decrease as participants progress through the program. In each phase, participants must comply with routine court appearances, case management appointments — including office and home visits, treatment requirements and random alcohol and drug testing. Intensive case management is a critical component to provide support and monitoring. Treatment for participants consists of assessment and treatment planning, individual and/or group counseling for substance use and other issues, regular attendance at community self-help support meetings and assistance with education, life skills, parenting, financial and employment issues.
“People tend to do better and develop better life habits when they have a guy in a robe telling them to develop those habits,” Hall commented.
In exchange for their time in the treatment court, they get less jail time associated with their crime and access to treatment programs in Jefferson County.
Hall said the Jefferson County Jail is implementing job training and GED education, even during COIVD with the help of the Jefferson County Literacy Council.
The alcohol and drug treatment programs in Jefferson County are relatively new, but they are currently working on statistics for recidivism.
“We’ve made some modifications to the programs because we are keeping track and making sure we get the right people in our programs.”
They accept people to the program who are both “high risk and high need” of help not to re-offend, Hall said.
“We’re seeing a lot of heroin and a lot of methamphetamine. Both are really hard drugs to recover from,” she said. “We treat them all together and go through the same court process.”
The pandemic only slowed down the court system for a few weeks in the county. Jefferson County started using Zoom for court hearings early on during Safer at Home last year.
“At the beginning we didn’t know what to do,” she said. “The case law is supportive of pleas and sentencing as long as there is video contact.”
She said in most cases it’s easier for people to appear via Zoom, because of not having driver’s licenses or needing childcare, but there is an option for people to come into the courtroom if they wish. Trials resumed in February.
This year law enforcement referred more charges in 2020, Hall said.
“There was more of everything except domestic abuse and low level OWI,” she said. “We ended up charging more cases than we ever have but we managed to keep down the number of cases that are actively in court, meaning we have resolved more cases during COVID than we did the year before.”
