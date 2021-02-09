Shots were not falling for the Red Hawk girls basketball team on Friday, but a combination of team defense and staying the course earned the team its second win of the season.
Sydney Kanable led the way for Milton, scoring 12 points, but four different players had at least seven points for the Red Hawks.
"We didn't shoot very well, but the girls definitely kept the defensive intensity up, and we got stops when our shots were not falling,” coach Stacy Skemp said. “And then we came out after halftime and just extended our lead and did the things that we needed to do to keep them out of reach."
It was also the last time the team will play in its current gym.
“So it was great to put all those pieces together on a night where we didn't shoot so well and come out with the ‘W’. That was the last varsity girls basketball game in our gym, too, because next year we'll be playing in the new one. So it's kind of exciting to go out on a bang.”
The Red Hawks led by a single point at the half. Skemp said she told her players at halftime to keep the pressure up.
"We just talked about no matter if the shots are going in or not, we have to keep finishing every play. ... and in a close game it comes down to how many plays you finish and the little things so that way you set yourself up for success in the end. We believed going in that we could win that game if we took care of business, and it was good to continue to stay together and work together to finish it out on the winning end."
MILTON 47, STOUGHTON 43
Milton (47)--Jaecks 1-3-5; Shaw 3-1-7; Quade 2-0-4; Radke 1-6-9; Kanable 4-3-12; Ferguson 2-3-7; LaCoursier 1-0-3. Totals: 14-16-47.
Stoughton (43)--Borroughs 4-5-13; Furseth 0-2-2; Ramberg 1-3-5; Loftus 2-11-15; Reott 1-0-3. Totals: 10-21-43.
Milton;16;31--47
Stoughton;15;28--43
3-point goals--Milton 3 (Radke 1, Kanable 1, LaCoursier 1), Stoughton 1 (Reott). Free throws missed--Milton 8, Stoughton 14. Fouls--Milton 23, Stoughton 19.
Beaver Dam 95, Milton 32--A 64-point first half led to a win for the home team Saturday.
The Beavers (20-2) scored 14 3-pointers in the win, led by 23 points from senior Natalie Jens.
"I think they were two very different opponents and two very different outcomes. I think the takeaway is that these girls throughout this whole season have have never given up,” Skemp said.
The team played Parker High School, the other team the Red Hawks defeated this season, on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs.
BEAVER DAM 95, MILTON 32
Beaver Dam (95)--Jens 8-2-23; Salettel 1-0-3; Poels 1-0-2; Hodgson 3-4-12; Kuenzi 1-0-2; Yagodinski 4-0-11; Oestricher 3-0-6; Stonewall 2-5-9; Lapen 5-2-15; Czarnecki 1-0-2; Wittnabel 5-0-10. Totals: 34-13-95.
Milton (32)--Jaecks 0-1-1; Shaw 1-1-3; Steinke 0-2-2; Quade 1-1-3; Radke 3-0-7; Kanable 2-3-8; Ferguson 2-0-4; Olson 1-0-2; LaCoursier 1-0-2. Totals: 11-8-32.
Beaver Dam;64;31--95
Milton;15;16--31
3-point goals--Beaver Dam 14 (Jens 5, Yagodinski 3, Lapen 3, Hodgson 2, Salettel 1), Milton 2 (Radke, Kanable). Free throws missed--Beaver Dam 3, Milton 11. Fouls--Beaver Dam 13, Milton 12.
