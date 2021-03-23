In the Milton School District six candidates are running to fill four seats on the school board.
DAVID HOLTERMAN (incumbent)
Age: 45
Address: 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton
Job: Vice president, First Community Bank – Milton
Education: Milton High School, Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from UW-Whitewater, Master’s Degree from the Graduate School of Banking at UW Madison
Community Service: Chair of Government Relations Council at Forward Janesville, treasurer of the Blackhawk Technical College Foundation, volunteer for my kid’s various activities
Elected posts: None outside of the Milton School Board
How long have you lived in the Milton School District? Almost 30 years
Why are you running for school board?
My wife and I live and work in the community and we deeply care about the education of our district’s children. The administration, the staff, and the board were faced with extraordinary challenges during the past year and I believe we made thoughtful and forward-thinking decisions during this time. Overall, Milton is a “District of Choice” and I want to do my part to help it remain successful.
What do you see as the top three issues?
Our immediate challenge is helping kids that struggled during the pandemic get caught up both academically and socially. Extending our time horizon, we need to continue to reinforce our foundation of success. This means retaining talented staff, maintaining quality facilities, and producing students who are ready to be successful members of the community. To do these things long-term, we need to make prudent fiscal decisions that can be sustained over the long-term.
What will guide your decision making as a board member?
I try and take a balanced approach to each decision. To do this I consider both what a decision will do for the wellbeing of our students and whether or not we can sustain the outcome of that decision for the long-term. I try and seek feedback from our stakeholders, our staff and administrators, and information from the public at large in hopes of making an informed decision.
LESLIE HUBERT
Age: 37
Address: 344 Bree Drive, Milton
Job: Teacher
Education: Dual B.S. History and Secondary Education, Middle School Minor; Master’s Degree in History
Community Service: Event coordinator, Compass Church Muskego; Mothers of Preschoolers leader, New Life Church.
Elected Posts: --
How long have you lived in the Milton School District? 4 years
Why are you running for the school board?
I’m running because as a citizen who is knowledgeable in how education is supposed to function, I feel a growing disconnect between the school board and the community it is supposed to represent. I want to strengthen the relationship the school board has with the community, and use that to propel Milton to the next level as a district that continues to cultivate educational advancement for all students. As a board member, I’ll be focused on empowering parents, supporting teachers, and bridging the communication gap between the school board and the community. The school board could go a long way in earning back trust through increased efforts to reach the whole district, from Harmony to Consolidated, and to Milton, not just parents of students. I aim to advocate for all citizens in our district.
What do you see as the top three issues?
Making and implementing a plan to bring students back up to grade level within the next year, and being proactive in implementing interventions that will allow teachers to target the needs of each student. Much like we did before this past year. The school board also needs to make specific adjustments within the budget to allow for future district needs 5, 10, 20 years down the road. We should work to build [more] public-private partnerships that will not only meet growth needs in the future but also the needs of students working to become career-ready. Utilizing apprenticeships, and clubs/organizations to foster a desire within our student population will help us build an even stronger relationship between the community and schools, and produce adults capable of more.
What will guide your decision-making as a board member?
My decisions as a board member will be made based on what is best for the students, families, and taxpayers of the district.
JENNIFER JOHNS (incumbent)
Age: 49
Address: 5534 N Lilly Lane, Milton
Job: Director of Community Development for Mercyhealth
Education: Bachelor’s Degree from UW-Whitewater; Master’s Degree from UW-La Crosse in Students Affairs in Higher Education
Community Service:
Current board member of the following organizations:
Rock County Leadership Development Academy
Forward Janesville Government Relations Committee
Janesville Area Crime Stoppers
Janesville Country Club
Janesville Multi-cultural Teaching Scholarship – CFSW
Women’s Fund – CFSW
Association of Fundraising Professionals – local chapter
Prior board member of the following organizations:
Rotary Botanical Gardens
UW-Rock County Foundation
Leadership Walworth
Elected Posts: Appointed to the Milton School Board in September 2020
How long have you lived in the Milton School District? 19 years
Why are you running for school board?
I want to serve, because I love education and believe as a group if we concentrate on putting our students first – and work together we can make the district one of the best in the state. I enjoy being part of positive organizations and I believe the school district is just that.
I bring value and extensive experience to the board – based on my past careers and volunteer experiences. I have been part of the leadership team at UW -Rock County in both solid and shaky economic times and my work at Mercyhealth has given me perspective of needing to think big picture and long term for the good of a large organization.
What do you see as the top three issues?
The board will need to continue to address challenges as it relates to poverty, classroom size, technology, state funding, transportation and the health and safety of the students. We will face these challenges as they present themselves, with our core values and mission as our guide.
Things right now are good.... enrollment is growing, facilities are up to date, COVID numbers are declining. The most important issue facing the district is how do we make this sustainable. Today is good; I want tomorrow to be great. I am ready to embrace challenges, and use its momentum to continue the quest for educational excellence
What will guide your decision making as a board member?
The overall core values and mission of the district will guide my decisions.
My role as a school board member has several different responsibilities:
1. I will be focused on the district’s vision.
2. I will be fiscally accountable and responsible.
3. I will put students first.
4. I will make decisions with an open mind.
The role of the entire board also has several different key responsibilities:
1. We should set policy and continue to improve on a set of cohesive guidelines that matches the district’s vision.
2. We should supervise the superintendent, and establish a strong working relationship with the position, working together in our respective roles with collaboration and trust.
3. We should be transparent, communication to the public is key.
JOE MARTIN (incumbent)
Age: 57
Address: 7021 N. Consolidated School Road, Janesville
Job: Self-employed, dairy farmer
Education: Graduate of Milton High School (1981). UW-Madison(1985)
Community service: Youth sports coach baseball, basketball, football, Milton FFA Alumni 4th of July
Elected posts: Milton School Board 2018-present, president 2019-present
How long have you lived in the Milton School District? All my life.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for the board of education to continue to advocate for the students and families of Milton. I believe we are delivering on our mission of student opportunity and achievement, while engaging our community. With the support of the community, we can continue to provide excellent outcomes for our students.
What do you see as the top three issues?
I believe the top issues facing our district are:
a. Successfully completing our building improvements and transitioning into the new and renovated spaces.
b. Identifying any gaps in student achievement from the environment we are currently in, and planning to close those gaps for our kids.
c. Continuing to balance providing a high quality education with being responsible stewards of tax resources.
What will guide your decision making as a board member?
Decision making is always guided by considering all sides of an issue and balancing what's best for students and the interests of the community.
SHERRI SHAW
Age: 61
Address: 4536 Plantation Lane, Milton
Job: Realtor Century 21 Affiliated
Education: High School. Licenses in Cosmetology Manager, Insurance, and Realtor
Community Service: --
Elected Posts: --
How long have you lived in the Milton School District? 10 years
Why are you running for school board?
I think there needs to be more accountability for tax dollars spent. Being a business owner for over 30 years, I have learned that accountability is essential in the proper operation of any business. Every child needs a quality education to provide them the opportunity to succeed. However, this should be provided in a fiscally responsible way. If elected, I will strive to ensure oversight and answerability. I would appreciate the opportunity to serve my community.
What do you see as the top three issues?
Children being in school full time, getting children caught up that have fallen behind with online classes, and financial responsibility.
What will guide your decision making as a board member?
My decision making process shall be guided by voters and what I feel is best for the school district.
JAY WILLIAMS
Age:43
Address: 106 W. Evergreen Lane, Milton
Job: Operations Assistant Go Riteway
Education: High school
Community Service: Baseball coach, Milton Rec 11 years; football coach, Milton Youth Football Association 7 years; vice president 7 years /coach 14 years Milton Monsters Wrestling.
Elected posts: Vice President, Milton Monsters Youth Wrestling Program
How long have you lived in the Milton School District? 40+years
Why are you running for school board?
I have resided in the Milton school system for well over 40 years. This is my home town and where I chose to raise my children. I believe we have one of the best school systems in Wisconsin however there is always room for improvement. For many years I have been involved directly with the many of the children of Milton as a coach and now working with Go Riteway. I have seen how some of the decisions made by the current and past school board members have affected the families of those children. As a resident and parent in Milton, I have also had first-hand knowledge as to what is important to not just my family but also other families in our community. If elected, I will try to be a voice for the people. I feel that too many things are being done without listening to the public, parents, teachers, and students. We need to work on gaining back the trust of our district members and show them that we have everyone’s best interest at heart. There needs to be more transparency, the behind-door decisions must be put to an end.
What do you see as the top three issues?
1. How the current school board is handling the funding allocated to the school and how we can work on reducing the taxpayers’ liabilities
2. Regaining the public's trust: Transparency by the board to the public about how the funds are being spent and why.
3. COVID-19 and how the school district is planning to keep moving forward while keeping our students safe.
What will guide your decision making as a board member?
I believe I am my own person and that I don't make decisions based on what everyone else is doing. I believe in listening to all points being presented and making a well-informed decision. I plan to base my decisions on what I feel would be in the best interest of not only our schools, teachers and students but also the members of our community.
