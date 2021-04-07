In an upset, the only current incumbent on the Lake Mills City Council was defeated in his bid for re-election. Newcomer Catherine Bishop defeated Michael Foster with 699 votes to Foster’s 522 votes.
The remainder of the council had been appointed by the council over the last several months due to council member resignations. Steve Fields, who was appointed last month, served on the council before his resignation due to moving last year.
In the Town of Lake Mills the incumbents were re-elected David Schroeder, supervisor I received 498 votes; James Heinz, supervisor II received 499 votes; Robin Untz, clerk received 552 votes and Sharon Guenterberg, treasurer received 543 votes.
Tom Buechel won his write-in campaign for the chairperson position in the Town of Lake Mills with 149 votes to Brian Benisch's 137 votes.
A referendum to borrow up to $3.21 million for an addition and remodeling of the Cambridge Fire and EMS building passed in the township of Lake Mills 346 to 269 votes. The referendum failed in Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana.
In the Town of Milford, Steven Kube won the chairperson spot with 136 votes to Matthew Kaminski’s 134.
The Lake Mills School Board will be welcoming two new members, Brianna Behselich and Ken Eimers. Behselich received 1,287 votes and Eimers received 1,140 votes. Incumbent Andrew Palmer was eliminated with 1,057 votes.
