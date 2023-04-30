Jefferson junior leadoff hitter Lily Fairfield missed Thursday's games versus Evansville due to a shoulder ailment.
She was back with a vengeance on Friday.
Fairfield tripled and homered, leading Jefferson's softball team past host Fort Atkinson 11-0 in five innings in the inaugural Rock River Rumble game.
The Eagles, ranked second in the Division 2 Coaches Poll and now winners of seven consecutive, wasted little time getting rolling. Winning pitcher Hildie Dempsey scored on a two-out error in the first inning and then Aeryn Messmann doubled home Ashlyn Enke to make it 2-0.
Jefferson (13-2) poured it on with six runs on six hits in the second inning. Fairfield tripled in a pair of runs on a laced knock to center. Run-scoring hits by Enke and Allie Hesse, who ripped a double off the fencing in straight away center, capped the rally.
"We were on fire with our bats," Jefferson softball coach Doug Messmann said. "Across our team, everyone was hitting the ball one right after other. Everyone was confident and we were moving runners. The goal was to move runners and we did a good job of that."
Chloe Smith doubled home a run with two down in the fourth and Fairfield sent a 1-0 offering from Madison Klauer out to right-center for a solo shot -- her first of the season -- in the fifth.
Dempsey pitched five innings of four-hit ball with five strikeouts. She worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first by making a nice play on a well-placed bunt by Olivia Rue, firing to first for the out.
"Hildie settled in and pitched real consistently," coach Messmann said. "Fort was up there being aggressive. Hildie hit her spots. We talked and she called her own pitches later in the game. Hildie pitched well and we're going to need her down the road, so I was very happy with her."
Jefferson second baseman Bre Mengel, who went 3 of 4 at the dish, threw out Hailey Harris from her knees after fielding a sharp grounder to open the second inning.
Klauer gave up six earned on 14 hits.
"We've seen all types of pitching now," coach Messmann said of the Eagles' improvement of late at the plate.
"What I like is we've made the adjustment. Everyone is now going up there with confidence and we're adjusting to the pitching style. We're not just going up there and taking hacks. We're taking smart at-bats."
Fort No. 3 hitter Alyssa Heagney went 2 of 3.
On Monday, Fort hosts Whitewater and Jefferson hosts Edgerton.
JEFFERSON 11, FORT ATKINSON 0 (5)
Jefferson 260 21 -- 11 14 1
Fort Atkinson 000 00 -- 0 4 3
Leading hitters -- J: Fairfield 2x3 (3B, HR), Mengel 3x4, Enke 2x4 (2B), Hesse 2x3 (2 2B), Smith 2x3 (2B), Messmann (2B); FA: Heagney 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- J: Dempsey W; 5-4-0-0-2-5; FA: Klauer L; 5-14-11-6-1-2.