The Couillard Solar Foundation held a "Respect Mother Earth" benefit concert at the pavilion located behind the CSF offices in Deerfield on the evening of Saturday, July 16. The concert featured Shakey, a Neil Young tribute band, as well as food and beverage sales to support the Solar for Good and Solar on Schools foundations.
The Couillard Solar Foundation held a "Respect Mother Earth" benefit concert at the pavilion located behind the CSF offices in Deerfield on the evening of Saturday, July 16. The concert featured Shakey, a Neil Young tribute band, as well as food and beverage sales to support the Solar for Good and Solar on Schools foundations.
The Couillard Solar Foundation held a "Respect Mother Earth" benefit concert at the pavilion located behind the CSF offices in Deerfield on the evening of Saturday, July 16. The concert featured Shakey, a Neil Young tribute band, as well as food and beverage sales to support the Solar for Good and Solar on Schools foundations.
The Couillard Solar Foundation held a "Respect Mother Earth" benefit concert at the pavilion located behind the CSF offices in Deerfield on the evening of Saturday, July 16. The concert featured Shakey, a Neil Young tribute band, as well as food and beverage sales to support the Solar for Good and Solar on Schools foundations.
The Couillard Solar Foundation held a "Respect Mother Earth" benefit concert at the pavilion located behind the CSF offices in Deerfield on the evening of Saturday, July 16. The concert featured Shakey, a Neil Young tribute band, as well as food and beverage sales to support the Solar for Good and Solar on Schools foundations.
The Couillard Solar Foundation held a "Respect Mother Earth" benefit concert at the pavilion located behind the CSF offices in Deerfield on the evening of Saturday, July 16. The concert featured Shakey, a Neil Young tribute band, as well as food and beverage sales to support the Solar for Good and Solar on Schools foundations.