Installation of solar panels has begun at a 90-acre solar farm in the town of Cottage Grove.
Construction of the Yahara Solar Project, a solar farm on county-owned land in the town of Cottage Grove, is set to be completed later this year.
The 17-megawatt solar project will include 33,000 solar panels across 90 acres.
The solar project is creating approximately 70 jobs during peak construction this fall, a release from Dane County said, and employs local engineers, carpenters, laborers and electricians.
“Achieving our goal of powering our buildings with 100% renewable electricity is a win-win in our climate change fight and work to deliver local family-sustaining wage jobs,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Very soon, 33,000 solar panels will be reducing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those produced by more than 5,000 cars. Dane County will be the first county government in the state to achieve 100% renewable electricity status.”
The site is slated to produce more than 36 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity per year — enough to power more than 3,000 Dane County homes.
That energy will be collected by Alliant Energy and delivered to Alliant customers and the county, in return for leasing the land for the project will receive renewable energy credits. the County continues to own the land, and the project company leases the land, with payment made in RECs. This allows the County to reach its renewable energy goals for decades to come without any increase in energy costs.
The array will use bifacial panel technology that produces energy from both sides of the solar panel, which increases energy production as sunlight reflects off the ground, especially when snow-covered, and as they track the sun throughout the day, a release said.
“Solar energy is one way we’re acting for tomorrow to reduce carbon emissions while generating environmentally friendly energy long into the future,” said JP Brummond, Vice President of Customer and Community Engagement at Alliant Energy. “As we add more clean energy sources to our generation portfolio, we’re proud to develop customized solar energy solutions with partners like Dane County to meet their sustainability goals and build stronger communities.”
SunVest Solar, headquartered in Pewaukee, is the developer on the project charged with building, operating, and initially own the project. Construction of the Yahara Solar Project began in June. Pieper Electric, with headquarters in New Berlin, is the installation contractor working with multiple local unions.
“SunVest Solar is excited to see the Yahara Solar Project contribute towards Dane County’s climate and energy goals. The partnership between SunVest, Dane County, and Alliant Energy has created a tremendous opportunity for local energy generation through the utilization of local unionized labor,” said Kirk Kindred, President of SunVest Solar. “We are proud to work with New Berlin based Pieper Electric, who has been instrumental in helping us tackle supply chain issues and site challenges, while ensuring this project remains on schedule. Together, this collaboration results in more than just another solar project; it creates opportunity for economic and environmental sustainability.”
The facility is a step for Dane County toward its goal of using 100% renewable electricity at all county facilities, county officials say.