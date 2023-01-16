Wisconsin’s state and local tax burden fell again in 2022 to its lowest level on record, due to a $1 billion-a-year income tax cut, tight limits on property taxes and strong growth in residents’ incomes.

The tax burden is a measure of total tax revenues collected in Wisconsin as a share of statewide personal income. It’s a metric tracked by the Forum and one of its predecessor organizations, the former Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance, for more than 50 years.