'Stranded without options': Seniors, others with mobility challenges facing dwindling transportation options in small towns, rural regions

Seniors and others with mobility challenges are frequently seeing those barriers grow taller as their transportation options sometimes dwindle in smaller and rural communities in Wisconsin — and across the country.

“They do have fewer and fewer options,” said Janet Zander, advocacy and public policy coordinator for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources Inc.

Virus Outbreak Nursing Homes
Seniors in rural areas and small towns are increasingly facing challenges with transportation options after the COVID pandemic and its resulting labor shortages and high inflation.
MONEY FOR BUSES
Transportation for seniors and others with limited mobility is challenge in Wisconsin, Iowa (pictured) and other states.
Virus
Seniors felt the brunt of COVID-19 in the U.S. and around the world. Now, seniors in rural areas and small towns — as well as those with lower incomes — face increased transportation and mobility problems, including in Wisconsin.
Taxi ABC
The COVID pandemic, labor shortages and consumer preferences for ride share titans Uber and Lyft have hit cab companies hard with some going out of business or reducing operations in rural areas and smaller markets.

