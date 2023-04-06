'Stranded without options': Seniors, others with mobility challenges facing dwindling transportation options in small towns, rural regions

Seniors and others with mobility challenges are frequently seeing those barriers grow taller as their transportation options sometimes dwindle in smaller and rural communities in Wisconsin — and across the country.
“They do have fewer and fewer options,” said Janet Zander, advocacy and public policy coordinator for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources Inc.
Zander said seniors and others who don’t drive quickly find limitations in rural and small town communities. “Your world comes small really fast in these rural communities,” Zander said, especially of lower-income households and retirees on fixed-incomes.
That can mean challenges making it to medical appointments and limited trips to groceries stores or pharmacies — as well as visiting family and friends.
There are more than 8.4 million seniors nationwide who rely on others for their transportation, according to the Virginia-based National Caregivers Library, a national information resource for senior and social services.
That number is poised to grow as the U.S. population gets older with the aging of baby boomers. NCL and the Administration on Aging said by 2030 the number of drivers aged 85 and older will be four to five times larger than current levels.
“People want to age in place,” said Gary Goyke, a former Democratic state lawmaker from Oshkosh who now heads a lobbying and government relations firm whose clients include transportation advocates, medical transport providers and taxicabs. “They want to age in their communities. That’s becoming more difficult — and folks are stranded without options.”
The transportation quandary has been going on for several years — across the U.S.
More than 90% of trips in rural areas are via automobiles with only 4% or rural households utilizing transit, according to Texas A&M University. More than 30% or urban residents use mass transit.
That limits seniors and other transport options if they don’t drive. And, their traditional transportation lifelines have been significantly challenged.
COVID impacts
Zander said post COVID dynamics have produced a pronounced shortage of volunteers and other drivers for senior centers and services to others with transport needs.
Those drivers — paid or volunteer — are often key to getting seniors to medical appointments or grocery stores and those with disabilities who might need rides to work or appointments.
“There is a heavy reliance on volunteer drivers in many parts of the state where we aren’t large enough to have mass transit or taxi service,” Zander said.
Extreme labor and volunteer shortages have hit employers, nonprofits and social service agencies across the country after more than 22 million U.S. workers lost their jobs — including 259,000 in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and University of Wisconsin Madison.
“COVID has changed everything,” Zander said. “We’ve had a really hard time recruiting people to our volunteer jobs — including drivers.”
Some of that stems from older volunteers bowing out or pulling back during the pandemic because of health concerns.
Other volunteers have felt financial pressures to pull back and potentially additional work in the face of four-decade highs with inflation — including record-high gasoline prices last year and continued high grocery prices — including for staples such as eggs, produce, meats and butter.
“It’s having a huge impact on our services,” Zander said.
Goyke said the medical and senior transport labor shortages exhibit some mirroring to staff exits from medical care and other frontline jobs impacted by the pandemic.
“People just got burned out or were ‘trauma-ed’ out,” he said.
Endangered cabbies
Some seniors have long relied on taxis to get them to doctors appointments and for errands such as the grocery store or pharmacy.
“We do a lot of transportation for the elderly,” said Bill Carter, business and general manager for the Union Cab Cooperative in Madison.
But getting a cab in little towns such as Manhattan, Montana, Manhattan, Kansas — or small town Wisconsin — are a far cry hailing a cab in Milwaukee or Madison let alone Midtown Manhattan.
Cabbies — especially in rural areas and small towns — are increasingly endangered species.
More cab companies — especially those in rural areas — have gone out of business or pared down operations during and since the pandemic.
“There’s always seems to be some thing or event,” Carter said of the adverse climate for taxicabs. “Whether it be the economy or whether it’s a legislative thing.”
The Phoenix-like rise of ride share companies Uber and Lyft in 2012 and 2013 sent shockwaves through the taxicab industry biting into revenue and driver pools. The ride share firms offered cheaper fares and more accessibility to business travelers, tourists, party goers and bar hoppers. Consumers have also tended to trust Lyft and Uber more than traditional taxicabs with meters and confusing and higher pricing.
The change in the marketplace dug into taxicabs’ revenue streams and labor pool with some cabbies jumping to the rival side of the industry.
But, ride share companies sometimes also don’t have the same quantities of drivers in rural expanses of Wisconsin and other states.
Carter said there are opportunities for taxi and transport companies with senior transport.
“That represented a significant bump in our business when we started doing more family care business,” Carter said.
He said transport clients for seniors and medical care can quickly account for 25 to as much as 40 or 50% of a company’s business.
Some of those opportunities, however, have to navigate government requests for proposals (RFP) processes, funding machinations and potential changes of course with procurements and policies.
And cab companies, drivers as well as nonprofits often need grants and other help to buy or outfit vehicles that are accessible for those with disabilities.
There are also shortages of paid drivers — whether they operate shuttles, commercial trucks and vehicles or taxis.
“It’s hard to find people to work,” said Bill Carter, business and general manager for the Union Cab Cooperative in Madison, of the labor shortage for shuttle and other drivers.
Carter said drivers can make between $20 and $27 per hour — especially if they handicap accessible vehicles.
Still, it’s tough.
There are currently 557,000 job openings nationally in the transportation and distribution sectors and another 1.98 million open positions in health care and social services, according to BLS.
The challenges are poised to get more challenging.
Twenty five percent of Americans age 65 and older live in rural communities, according to the North Dakota-based Rural Health Information Hub. The group said 14.7% of rural residents in the U.S have disabilities — a higher rate than urban areas.
Those constituencies frequently need transportation options beyond driving themselves. The challenge — beyond finding drivers — is making the current system of dwindling cabbies and ride share and medical / senior transport systems navigating the post-COVID world work better for those who face potential isolation.
“We need to figure out a better way to serve the client,” said Goyke.
Next up: Part 2 solutions