The Sun Prairie Public Library is celebrating National Library Week April 23-29, with a slate of events that includes several author visits.

On Sunday, April 23, Pat Zietlow Miller and e.E. Charlton-Trujillo will lead storytime at 2 p.m. at the public library community room. All ages are welcome. Charlton-Trujillo and Zietlow Miller are children’s book and young adult authors.