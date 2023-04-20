Members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club’s Donation Request Committee presented Theresa Stevens (second from left) from the Sun Prairie Library Foundation with a $3,500 check for the Sun Prairie Public Library to continue purchasing materials for its large print collection.
A child attendee at the Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew’s show on Jan. 14 in the Community Room inside the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, showed interest in the LEGOs on display as well.
Kids were able to stand on foot stools to get up close and personal looks at HO scale model trains during the Jan. 14-15 Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew show in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Alice Murphy and Ann Brown are leading the new Sun Prairie Ukulele Community group (similar to the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative that performed in concert at the Sun Prairie Library in August, above) that meets for the first time on Monday, Sept. 12.
The Sun Prairie Public Library is celebrating National Library Week April 23-29, with a slate of events that includes several author visits.
On Sunday, April 23, Pat Zietlow Miller and e.E. Charlton-Trujillo will lead storytime at 2 p.m. at the public library community room. All ages are welcome. Charlton-Trujillo and Zietlow Miller are children’s book and young adult authors.
On Monday, April 24, author Dannielle Gay will visit the library to do a book signing of her book “100 Things To Do In Wisconsin Before You Die.” The signing will run from 5-7 p.m.
Other events next week will include Small Fry Storytime, Urban SUN Black Voices Book Club, puppet theater storytime, gaming groups, book club, a “Puss in Boots” movie screening, teen Dungeons and Dragons and more.
And National Library Week will wrap with the library’s annual fundraising gala on April 29.