The five Democrat candidates vying to represent Wisconsin’s 46th Assembly District faced off in a forum at the Sun Prairie Colonial Club on Tuesday, July 12.
The candidates are Syed Abbas, Analiese Eicher, Andrew Hysell, Mike Jacobs and Melissa Ratcliff.
Current incumbent 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl has occupied this seat since 2005, but he is not seeking reelection. The 46th District covers Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, the Town of Burke and a small portion of Madison. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, to determine which of the five candidates will face off against Republican Andrew McKinney in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
“This is not a debate, it’s a forum,” said Dan Presser, who anchors KSUN’s Sun Prairie News for the Sun Prairie Media Center, and moderated the event. “We are not taking audience questions due to time constraints.”
Candidates discussed how they can make an impact surrounding the major national issues going on today, while still focusing on their district in Wisconsin.
Ratcliff noted that this district is her home, and that she has the knowledge of the district inside and out.
“My kids attend the public schools here,” Ratcliff said. “My extended family lives here. I represent my neighbors in this area, serving as the county board supervisor and also on the local level as a Village Board Trustee in Cottage Grove.”
She said she has worked on many things to improve local lives on a day-to-day basis, such as bike paths, access to library services, affordable housing and access to the internet.
On the national level, she recognizes the concerns of the voters on reproductive rights from talking door to door with them.
“Recently I had a woman cry while talking about what overturning Roe v. Wade meant to her, and to her daughters and grandchildren,” Ratcliff said. “We want better for our district and our state.”
Ratcliff said that she will stand up with pro choice leaders who are working to appeal the 1849 state law that criminalizes abortions and stand up against the NRA and gun lobbyists to ban assault weapons and pass universal background checks.
Jacobs, who serves as a District 3 alder for the City of Sun Prairie, began to answer this question by saying “history moves by the will and the action of the masses.” He added that there are many things people can do at the local level, including bettering education, energy, the environment and equity. He focused on the topic of education.
“We need to reinvest in our schools,” Jacobs said. “They’re the engines of our economy. They’re the engines of our happiness. Our schools aren’t failing us, we’re failing them by not funding them.”
Jacobs said 10 years ago, Wisconsin was second in the nation in ACT scores. Today Wisconsin ranks 35th.
“We need a formula to fund our schools so that educational opportunities are more equitable,” Jacobs said. “We need a progressive tax and funding at the state level so that urban schools, rural schools and especially special needs students have more of a fair chance to compete.”
He emphasized the importance of teaching about inequity. He stresses that so many people don’t recognize that it exists and they can’t point to any examples. Until they recognize inequity exists, all the training that is done now is “hollow.”
Also, he wants to prioritize green and renewable energy. He recognized that people are penalized for not burning fossil fuel, because the registration fees are almost doubled for hybrid and electric cars.
“It’s upside down,” he said. “I’ll go as far as to say it’s asinine.”
Hysell, who has public policy, legal, and private sector experience, was direct in his statement about how much damage Republicans have caused in the state and the nation and being unable to work across the aisle. He said that his fellow candidates all have great policies to support, but none of them recognize the realism that they won’t have any power to implement these policies with Republican control.
Hysell mentioned that he knows a state representative who tried to get Republican co-sponsors for a bill, and they stole the bill from him and passed it without any Democratic support.
“How are we supposed to do anything across the aisle to get things done when we are facing this kind of opposition,” he said. “I am a fighter. I have fought for people my whole life who don’t have power.”
He’s fought for children against the tobacco industry, for more K-12 education support and child obesity with Michelle Obama’s Save the Children effort. He also worked to get cannabis on the ballot.
Hysell proposed a detailed strategy to give democrats more control of the state to be able to implement all of these ideas and policies, as well as protecting human rights.
“We have a gerrymander that is outrageous, that prevents the will of the people [to get their candidates] from being elected.”
He said that the 46th District was gerrymandered by Republicans to be very Democrat-supported, so that Republicans could gain more votes in three other districts. He also stated that Republicans have ruined the supreme courts at the state and federal levels by caring more about their personal beliefs and power than what their voters care about.
He stressed the importance of first reelecting Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul in the November general election. Then, there will be an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from a retiring conservative justice that can be flipped to bring more balance to the court.
“We need to not worry about the MAGA Republican leadership,” Hysell said. “We have to go to the people in the community; people in the areas of Wisconsin that are republicans and independents, but are reachable. We need to talk about issues that matter to them.”
Eicher said that they have to be realistic on what they can do because of the gerrymandering done by Republicans.
“Being able to deliver results to a district in times when we are so gerrymandered and Democrats are in the minority is going to be hard,” she said.
She added that Democrats have to continue to push even if the other side is not willing to compromise.
“This is something I have experience doing in the county government and in my advocacy work,” she said.
She mentioned that everything is connected from the national level down to school boards and city councils. The 46th District representative has to build relationships with local, state and national leaders.
She said she is a good fit for this position because she has built solid relationships at all levels of government through her work on the Dane County Board and advocacy groups.
“I am incredibly lucky to call our Congressman, Mark Pocan, a friend and to have Tammy Baldwin as a former boss,” she said.
Abbas has a unique view of the United States as the only candidate of color and immigrant from Pakistan.
“To me as an immigrant, U.S. citizenship is a privilege,” Abbas said. “When I got the privilege I wanted to give back to the community.”
We cannot live in silence, Abbas said, because the policies made at the federal level and on the state level impact you in your house.
He said he has two girls, ages 1 and 4, that he said lost basic rights with the Roe v. Wade decision. “That is not acceptable.”
He brought attention to issues of immigration that came with the Trump Administration and how it affected the 46th District locally. Many industries were affected by losing immigrant workers.
“The farm industry was impacted by taking Hispanic and Latino workers out of the industry, creating a workforce crisis,” he said.
He addressed the issue of inflation locally and across the country. He claimed property taxes will disproportionately impact poverty homes.
“We need to create policies to remove stress and economic stress away from seniors, from low income families and the families that live paycheck to paycheck,” Abbas said.
The video recording of the entire forum can be found on the ksun.tv website.