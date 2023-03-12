The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of March 13-17, 2023 include:
Monday, March 13
• AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Crafts with Sally 9:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Chorus 1 p.m.
• Bingo Sponsored by Hyland 1 p.m.
• Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Scrabble 11:00 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Drop in Watercolor Group 1 p.m.
• Day For Seniors 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 17
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• American Mahjong 10 a.m. — New players welcome
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Volunteers needed! We have openings for medical ride and meal drivers, office receptionist, kitchen helper and more! Call 608-837-4611 or visit our website colonialclub.org.