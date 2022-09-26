The City of Sun Prairie announced on Monday Sept. 26 that Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has received the Flex Grant Award in the amount of $141,490 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Money from the grant will have a major impact on equipment upgrades, purchasing of training materials, and more, officials say.
Sun Prairie EMS is set to take over service to the village of Marshall.
The EMS Flex Grant is intended to support Wisconsin EMS providers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through increased demand for services and limitations on public funding for those services.
City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said under the Flex Grants, funds were made available for EMS operating expenses such as medical and personal protective equipment and supplies, response equipment, emergency response vehicles, and more. The total grant amount that has been allocated to Wisconsin EMS providers is $12 million.
Sun Prairie EMS Paramedic Chris Kaiser applied for the grant in June and notification of award was received in late September.
King said Sun Prairie EMS plans to use a portion of the funds to replace cardiac monitors and training materials.
The grant payment will be made in two parts. The initial payment will include half of the award amount and be distributed beginning Sept. 30. The remaining award balance will be released after successful submission of budget and progress reports.
All awarded funds must be spent by Sept. 23, 2023.
“We are extremely grateful to have been awarded this grant,” said Acting Sun Prairie EMS Chief Christopher Garrison. “These funds will allows us to continue serving the community at the highest quality of service by replacing equipment and investing in necessary training.”