Running through New Year’s Day 2023, many Wisconsin law enforcement agencies—including the Sun Prairie Police Department—will have an increased traffic presence as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Sun Prairie Police Department officers on Dec. 28 arrested three teen males, including two juveniles, for arson and property damage in connection with their unauthorized entrance into an abandoned house on Gary Court.
According to Sgt. Brandon Lingle with the Sun Prairie Police Department, the three males knew the home was abandoned before breaking into the home, breaking glass and setting a fire—all in an effort to post videos on social media.
Lingle said neighbors heard sounds of breaking glass and noticed a fire coming from one of the rooms inside the house. Police and Sun Prairie Fire Department units responded to the home at 8:15 a.m. and arrested the trio as they exited the home.
One of the teens was a 17-year-old who was charged as an adult. Police arrested Dylan Arndt, 17, of Sun Prairie one count of burglary, one count of property damage and one count of arson to a building without owner’s consent, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
The other two Sun Prairie males, ages 15 and 16, were also charged with one count of burglary, one count of property damage and one count of arson to a building without owner’s consent, but transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center, according to Lingle.
Both alders and neighbors have reported the property and related damage to the City of Sun Prairie Building Inspection Department as early as last spring, and the city did not take any direct enforcement action to get the property owner to clean up the property or seal up holes in walls and windows.
Disorderly male jailed after damaging US Bank
Sun Prairie police arrested a 33-year-old Madison man Dec. 28 after he was shouting at passing vehicles, allegedly throwing snowballs at the vehicles and then throwing a rock through the front door at US Bank, 2311 Windsor St.
Lingle said the SPPD received two phone calls, with the first being a male throwing snowballs near the bank.
Police responded to the second call at 7:44 p.m. about the male throwing a rock through the glass front door at the bank and demanding that police be called.
Police responded, placed Daniel Wilson under arrest for criminal damage to property and transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
‘Drive Sober’ enforcement continues through January 1
The SPPD has joined law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign that began Friday, Dec. 16 and will continue through New Year’s Day.
The campaign is focused on saving lives, because someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver.
“We cannot do this alone. We ask everyone to protect themselves and their neighbors by always driving sober,” Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber said. “If a friend is about to drink and drive, take the keys and help them get home safely. If you see a driver you suspect is under the influence, call 911.”
Alcohol and drugs can have a significant impact on a driver’s focus and ability to maintain control behind the wheel. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol- related crashes which killed 166 people. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Individuals in the community can help with this effort in several ways:
• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe ride home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.
• If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Ensure everyone is buckled up. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a find a ride feature to help locate mass transit and taxi or rideshare services. Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
“The holidays are a special time of year for many. We want everyone to enjoy the season, but we need commitment from drivers,” Lefeber added. “This enforcement campaign helps us get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to these needless tragedies.”