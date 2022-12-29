Sun Prairie Police Department officers on Dec. 28 arrested three teen males, including two juveniles, for arson and property damage in connection with their unauthorized entrance into an abandoned house on Gary Court.

According to Sgt. Brandon Lingle with the Sun Prairie Police Department, the three males knew the home was abandoned before breaking into the home, breaking glass and setting a fire—all in an effort to post videos on social media.

SPPD logo
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over logo

Running through New Year’s Day 2023, many Wisconsin law enforcement agencies—including the Sun Prairie Police Department—will have an increased traffic presence as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Tags