2022 Sun Prairie East football schedule
Home games are in bold
Badger — Large conference games are in italics
(all games are at 7 pm unless otherwise noted)
--
Aug. 12: Scrimmage vs. Grafton, Kettle Moraine, and Stoughton, 10 am
Thursday, Aug. 18: vs. Monona Grove
Aug. 26: vs. Mukwonago
Sept. 2: vs. Waunakee
Sept. 9: at Beaver Dam
Sept. 16: vs. Sun Prairie West
Sept. 23: at Oregon
Sept. 30: vs. Milton (Homecoming)
Oct. 7: at Watertown
Oct. 14: at Stoughton
