Only two seasons ago, Sun Prairie sat atop the state of Wisconsin as the boys swimming champions. After a fifth place finish as a team last season, a new challenge befalls this strong swimming community. The talent pool has been split in half as Sun Prairie becomes Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.
There were plenty of promising pieces returning in the program for this upcoming 2022-23 season, and both the Cardinals of East and the Wolves of West got a fair share of the riches to both be able to compete immediately.
Over at Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals return three swimmers with state finals experience. A pair of juniors, Bennett Braatz and Trevor Nicodemus, were all over the run sheet in the 2022 WIAA state finals.
Braatz competed on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays as well as individually in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. He took 12th in the breaststroke and 11th in the individual medley while helping the 200 medley team to a third place finish and the 200 freestyle team to sixth.
He was joined there by fellow junior Trevor Nicodemus. Nicodemus, too helped out a relay team as he swam the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay which took third. He also competed in two individual events: the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. He would take 12th in the 200 and 18th in the 500.
Senior Sean Gillett also made an appearance at the state finals last season. He swam individually in the 100 backstroke, where he took 24th.
As for Sun Prairie West, the Wolves look to be led by senior Jonah Gunnink. Gunnink was a staple at the WIAA state finals last season himself. He swam the first leg of the 200 medley relay team which took sixth. He also competed individually in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. He would take ninth in the backstroke and 22nd in the freestyle.
The Wolves will also benefit from varsity experience from last season from swimmers like senior Zach Svendsen and Elijah Gunnink and will rely on junior varsity call-ups that showed promise, such as Caleb and Jonas Hudson, sophomore Gavin LaBeau, sophomore Charlie Reeder, and sophomore Chase Rimrodt.
Both Sun Prairie East and West will kick off their new seasons on Friday, Dec. 2. East will be at home in a head-to-head matchup with Verona while West will head to Madison East High School to face the East/La Follette co-op team.
Following the opener, both squads will compete in an invitational hosted by Sun Prairie East on Saturday, Dec. 3. Other participating teams include Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson, Linn-Mar, Madison Memorial, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee, and Wayland Academy.