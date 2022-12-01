BENNETT BRAATZ
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior Bennett Braatz competes in the 100 breaststroke at the 2022 WIAA state finals at Waukesha South High School on Friday, Feb. 19.

 Calahan Steed

Only two seasons ago, Sun Prairie sat atop the state of Wisconsin as the boys swimming champions. After a fifth place finish as a team last season, a new challenge befalls this strong swimming community. The talent pool has been split in half as Sun Prairie becomes Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.

There were plenty of promising pieces returning in the program for this upcoming 2022-23 season, and both the Cardinals of East and the Wolves of West got a fair share of the riches to both be able to compete immediately.

Tags