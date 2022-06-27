A program with the success and accomplishments to the level of Sun Prairie’s boys and girls track and field teams doesn’t happen by accident. Head coach Doug Maughan has always entrusted his seniors to instill a high level of expectations in the rest of the team. The 40 members of the class of 2023 took Maughan up on his challenge and delivered.
“I always tell the seniors before the season that this is their program,” Maughan said. “I’ll be the bumpers, but they’re the ones bowling. It takes buy in from the seniors, and that will trickle down. The seniors had amazing leadership. It was like having a second set of coaches out there, and it really helped the year go smoothly.”
That leadership led to immediate success for the program. From early April on, even through the tough weather at the beginning of the spring, it was clear this would be a special team.
The Cardinals made a habit of performing well in Big Eight conference dual meets. After testing themselves at various invitationals as the regular season drew to a close, Sun Prairie truly hit its stride at the perfect time, at the Big Eight conference meet.
There, the boys earned their first conference championship in school history. They outscored Verona by just 18 team points. The girls showed their worth as well, earning a 2nd place finish behind Madison Memorial.
Sun Prairie’s first boys conference championship came in the final year of its existence. The pressure of being the last unified group to compete together could have been debilitating, but Maughan wouldn’t let it take up too much space in the minds of his athletes.
“We talked about the elephant in the room before the season started,” Maughan said. “We decided to treat it like any other season. It is what it is. The kids had a good understanding of the situation and handled it well. At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control.”
Maughan’s encouraging words weren’t the only thing helping to alleviate the pressure. Many of these Cardinals had championship pedigree. Fall and winter sports that made state finals appearances this academic year like football, gymnastics, and cross country were all well represented on this team.
“Those multi-sport athletes are so vital to the team’s success,” Maughan said. “They come into the year in shape and have that playoff experience. They’re ultra competitive and hardworking.”
This experience on the biggest stages paid off as the Cardinals started their march through the WIAA playoffs. The first stop was Oregon High School on Monday, May 23 for regionals. Sun Prairie brought its A-game.
Both the boys and girls teams claimed regional championships that day. The boys had eight individual champions and a relay champion. The girls had an individual champion, a relay champion, and an impressive amount of top-3 finishes.
Three days later on Thursday, May 26, Sun Prairie had the pleasure of hosting WIAA sectionals. It also had the displeasure of competing well into the night on soggy surfaces thanks to a massive rain storm.
Still, the Cardinals persevered. The boys won just their second sectional championship in school history (the other came in 1999) and the girls finished in second as both teams earned a spot in the state finals.
Sun Prairie’s list of sectional champions is a long one. Junior Alexander Maggit took 1st in the long jump, senior Natalia Figueroa finished 1st in the pole vault, junior Cortez LeGrant took 1st in the 100 meter dash, Mateo Alvarado Venegas placed 1st in the both the 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter runs, Ben Olson won the 400 meter dash, the boys 4x400 relay team claimed a championship, and junior Trevor Schultz took the top spot in the pole vault. The Cardinals also had a smattering of 2nd and 3rd place finishes mixed in. In total, nine individuals and three relay teams earned a bid to the WIAA state finals that day.
The finals were a fitting exclamation mark for the Cardinals to finish their season and history as a unified school with. There, Alvarado Venegas found the podium in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, finishing in 6th in both events. His time of 9:11.71 in the 3,200 absolutely shattered Sun Prairie’s previous school record by more than 18 seconds. Now as he heads to West for his senior season, he has a chance to set the school record at both schools for years to come.
Alvarado Venegas wasn’t the member of the boys team who enjoyed a trip to the podium. Schultz vaulted his way to an 8th place finish with his vault of 13 feet flat. The Cardinals also had the boys 4x400 relay team reach the podium with an impressive display. After claiming the final spot in the prelims, the quarter of junior Devin Frank, senior Tyus Wills, senior Jackson Koppen, and senior Ben Olson blazed a time of 3:25.36 to finish in 7th.
The girls made their way to the podium, as well. Junior Cassie Siegel had the Cardinals’ highest finish of the day with a 2nd place result in the high jump. She was a midseason addition to the event, so her meteoric rise to one of the top jumpers in the state is a testament to her hard work and natural athletic ability.
The entire season was a testament to these athletes’ ability to put their heads down and do the work necessary to be successful. Now, the program will split in two. For coach Maughan, who will remain at East and also will take on the responsibility of coaching the cross country team in the fall, he’s confident all of his athletes will be just fine.
“We always talk about passing the baton of good leadership from the seniors down to the juniors,” Maughan said. “The only difference this offseason is that it’ll be at two schools instead of one. I know the kids will keep the tradition alive and keep both Sun Prairie East and West as high-end programs in the state.”