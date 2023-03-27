Sun Prairie West High School had the unique opportunity to be the new kid on the block in the 2022-23 winter athletic season. Despite it being the Wolves’ first season in existence, they made their mark on the year across the board, announcing their arrival to the scene in style.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DARIUS CHESTNUT
Sun Prairie West senior Darius Chestnut was named first team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
BOYS HOCKEY STARTING LINEUP
Sun Prairie United's starting lineup for the 2022-23 boys hockey season. From left to right: senior forward Adrien Kreitlow, senior forward Evan Luxford, senior defenseman Andrew Zielsdorf, sophomore goalie Easton Lemke, senior defenseman Aiden White, and senior forward Tyler Rauls.
SUN PRAIRIE WEST BOYS SWIMMING

The Sun Prairie West boys swimming team scored 46 points for 16th place at the 2023 WIAA state finals, hosted at Waukesha South High School’s Natatorium on Saturday, Feb. 18.
SUN PRAIRIE DANCE TEAM AND COACHES

The Sun Prairie United dance team, joined by its four coaches, pose following their performance at the WACPC state finals at the La Crosse Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.
MARIE OUTLAY & ANTIONIQUE AUSTON

Sun Prairie West seniors Marie Outlay (22) and Antionique Auston (25) helped lead the Wolves to a home WIAA regional win over Sun Prairie East on Friday, Feb. 24.
MARLI DAVENPORT
Cap City forward Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie West) was named honorable mention all-conference following the 2022-23 girls hockey season.
MARTHA GUELKER
Sun Prairie senior Martha Guelker competes in the individual vault at the 2023 WIAA individual state championship, hosted at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Saturday, Mar. 4.
ISAIAH HORAN
Sun Prairie United junior Isaiah Horan was a first team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.

