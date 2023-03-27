Sun Prairie West High School had the unique opportunity to be the new kid on the block in the 2022-23 winter athletic season. Despite it being the Wolves’ first season in existence, they made their mark on the year across the board, announcing their arrival to the scene in style.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sun Prairie West had the daunting task of entering the Big Eight conference, one of the state’s most competitive, in year one. The Wolves weren’t intimidated, though, winning 13 conference games to finish fourth in the final standings.
Having senior Darius Chestnut to lead the program was a nice starting point. Chestnut was the lone returning all-conference selection from the season prior and immediately filled into a leadership role alongside fellow senior Jonathan Weah to help lead a youthful group.
Chestnut would up his game from the season prior, earning first team all-conference after averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He was joined on the first team by breakout sophomore Chris Davis Jr., who was a certified bucket with five games with more than 30 points. Junior post man Ean Ackley rounded out the all-conference honors with honorable mention recognition for his hard work on the block.
Sun Prairie West posted a respectable 15-8 overall record in head coach Chris Davis’ first year at the helm. This included a red-hot stretch of conference play from mid January through the end of February where the Wolves on eight of their 11 games. The season came to an end in the first round of the WIAA state tournament as the No. 8 seeded Wolves lost a dramatic double overtime matchup to No. 9 seed and Big Eight conference rival La Follette.
BOYS HOCKEY
Sun Prairie East and West formed a co-op team in 2022-23, keeping together a very strong 10-man senior class for one of the most experienced teams at either school in the winter sports season.
Things nearly took a catastrophic turn before the season even began as the team’s sole returning all-conference skater, senior forward Evan Luxford, suffered a wrist injury in a preseason game. Thankfully, he was able to return to the team after missing three games.
Luxford was one part of a dominant first line of forwards which also included senior teammates Adrien Kreitlow and Tyler Rauls. This three-headed monster scored 62 of Sun Prairie United’s 94 goals this season. Rauls picked up second team all-conference honors thanks to his team-high 27 goals while Kreitlow and Luxford were both named honorable mention.
Defensive captain Andrew Zielsdorf also picked up honorable mention honors. He headed up a ridiculously experienced defense that went two lines deep with seniors.
United closed out the year with a 10-12-2 overall record, including a 3-8-1 mark in Big Eight conference play to finish in fifth place in the final standings. The season came to a familiar end in the WIAA state tournament as Edgewood, the No. 2 seed, knocked No. 7 seed Sun Prairie out for the fourth consecutive season. United did earn the first postseason victory in the new program’s history, though, toppling No. 10 seed Madison West in overtime in the first round.
BOYS SWIM
The boys swim team entered the 2022-23 season as one of Sun Prairie West’s least experienced programs. Only senior Jonah Gunnink had experienced the WIAA state finals before. Still, the Wolves swam hard and started the program off on the right foot.
Sun Prairie West qualified for the 2023 WIAA state finals with three relay teams and four individual swims. It should come as no surprise that Gunnink was at the forefront of this effort, swimming both the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle individually while also contributing on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. His best swim of the day came in the 100 backstroke, where he finished fifth with a time of 50.20 seconds.
Senior Zachary Svendsen and junior Gustave Schasker also qualified in individual swims, swimming in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively. Svendsen would finish 12th in his race with a time of 21.67 and Schasker took 22nd with a time of 4:57.34.
Even more Wolves got to experience the WIAA state finals for the first time as senior Caleb Hudson, sophomores Elijah Gunnink and Chase Rimrodt, and freshmen Orion Krasniqi and Cameron Spredemann made the trip as contributors on the relay teams.
DANCE
The Sun Prairie East/West dance team provided one of the winter’s best storylines in 2022-23. Less than a month prior to the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) regional competition, Sun Prairie experienced a coaching change and had to implement a brand new routine.
Undeterred, Sun Prairie shined through the adversity. They earned fifth place at regionals, good enough to punch a ticket to the following weekend’s state championship, hosted at the La Crosse Center. While Sun Prairie would not place at the finals, the exhilaration of qualification and another week of competition were a good consolation prize.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
There was no learning curve for the girls basketball program at Sun Prairie West in 2022-23. The Wolves brought in a four-player senior class of Antionique Auston, Marie Outlay, Makiah Hawk, and Avree Antony to immediately establish themselves as one of the state’s best teams.
Despite being without Antony, a Colorado State commit, for the entirety of the season due a knee injury, Sun Prairie West would spend portions of the season ranked in the wissports.net girls basketball coaches poll and never strayed far from the top of the Big Eight conference standings. The Wolves only lost six games in 2022-23, posting a 20-6 overall record and 17-3 record in conference play to finish second in the standings.
In the WIAA state tournament, No. 4 seed Sun Prairie West would earn its first postseason victory in school history, knocking cross-town rival and No. 13 seed Sun Prairie East out in the first round. The Wolves’ run came to an end in the next round as they were bounced by No. 5 seed Oregon.
Naturally, accolades followed for the Wolves. Auston headlined things, earning not only first team all-conference but also honorable mention all-state. Outlay followed suit as another first team selection while Hawk was named to the second team. The future looks bright for Sun Prairie West, as well, as sophomores Naveya Jackson and Makenzie Hawk both picked up honorable mention all-state honors.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Girls hockey was one the only program Sun Prairie West participated in that was already established prior to the 2022-23 winter athletic season. Both Sun Prairie East and West fed into the Cap City Cougars’ co-op team, which also drew players from Waunakee, DeForest, Madison East, and La Follette.
This consistency didn’t immediately lead to wins, though, as Cap City lost 12 of its first 14 games. Things took a turn for the better as 2022 turned to 2023 as the Cougars started stringing together wins. They would cobble together a five-game winning streak as they won seven of their last nine games of the regular season.
This turnaround earned Cap City the No. 4 seed in the WIAA state tournament. A familiar foe awaited in No. 5 seed Baraboo, a Badger conference rival. The two sides split their regular season series with Cap City winning the most recent matchup, but Baraboo would get revenge with the season on the line with a 6-2 victory.
Cap City closed the season with a 9-16-0 record overall with a 7-5-0 mark in conference play, tied for third in the final standings. Seniors Georgia Rae Samuelson and Izzy Hahn picked up second team all-conference honors following the season while Marli Davenport and Olivia Kaminsky were named honorable mention.
GYMNASTICS
Another of Sun Prairie East and West’s co-ops, the United gymnastics program looked to be one of the area’s strongest heading into 2022-23. Sun Prairie had a loaded senior class that included Sofia Clark, Martha Guelker, Carly Gross, and Cassie Siegel, all of whom returned with state finals experience from the year prior. Coupled with established varsity contributors like juniors Audrey Seefeld and Avery Greenberg, Sun Prairie looked primed to make a championship push.
Unfortunately, United struggled with injuries for most of the season. Only Seefeld stayed healthy for the entirety of the season as some of the state’s best gymnasts were forced to watch from the sidelines for long stretches.
Things seemed lost heading into the postseason as Sun Prairie took last place at the Big Eight conference meet. But, there was no quit in this program. United got healthy enough in the week between the conference meet and the beginning of the state tournament, finishing second as a team at sectionals to secure the program’s second consecutive team state finals appearance.
Sun Prairie would place eighth at the state meet, only one spot lower than the year prior despite all of the rust from a season lost. Seefeld and Guelker were both individual qualifiers in the floor exercise and vault, respectively.
WRESTLING
2022-23 was perhaps the best season in the storied history of Sun Prairie wrestling. The co-op of East and West had talent from top to bottom, and it showed up on the mat.
United finished the regular season undefeated in Big Eight conference duals, winning the regular season title before dominating the conference tournament. Juniors Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Isaiah Horan all won conference titles and plenty more took second as Sun Prairie won the tournament by 35 points.
That success translated into the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie qualified for team sectionals for the first time in program history. Anderson and fellow junior Dylan Muehlenberg won regional titles as Olson, Horan, junior Teague Justman, and sophomores Jaxon Johnson, Kamron Sarbacker, and Brennan Hoffman all earned sectional berths.
Three of those sectional qualifiers, Anderson, Olson, and Muehlenberg, performed well enough to punch a ticket to the WIAA state tournament. They were joined there by two female teammates, senior Bopa Quintana and junior Sophia Bassino. Quintana stole the show there, winning her second consecutive state title.