Sun Prairie West's season of "firsts" continued this week with its first all-conference selections, which dropped on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Badger - Large chose to honor eight Wolves for their performance in conference play, a 3-4 record which earned them a tie for third place in the final standings.

Ean Ackley, junior, linebacker & H-back

Sun Prairie West junior Ean Ackley was a first team all-conference selection as a linebacker and second team choice as an H-back in the Badger - Large in 2022.
Sun Prairie West senior Jay Dayne was named second team all-conference as both a defensive lineman and running back by the Badger - Large in 2022.
Sun Prairie West senior safety Will Davis was a second team all-conference selection by the Badger - Large in 2022.
Sun Prairie West senior offensive lineman Tori Mielke was a second team all-conference selection by the Badger - Large in 2022.
Sun Prairie West senior receiver John Hamilton was an honorable mention all-conference selection by the Badger - Large in 2022.
Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads was an honorable mention all-conference selection by the Badger - Large in 2022.
Sun Prairie West senior linebacker Jack Augustine was an honorable mention all-conference selection by the Badger - Large in 2022.
Sun Prairie West senior cornerback Jonathan Weah was an honorable mention all-conference selection by the Badger - Large in 2022.
Sun Prairie West senior Alex Oehrlein was named honorable mention all-conference as both a kicker and punter by the Badger - Large in 2022.

