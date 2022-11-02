Sun Prairie West's season of "firsts" continued this week with its first all-conference selections, which dropped on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Badger - Large chose to honor eight Wolves for their performance in conference play, a 3-4 record which earned them a tie for third place in the final standings.
Ean Ackley, junior, linebacker & H-back
Junior linebacker Ean Ackley is Sun Prairie West's first and only first team all-conference selection. This recognition was well deserved. Ackley led the team in total tackles with 93, nine of which were for a loss. He tallied 2.5 sacks, forced and recovered a fumble, and had an interception in 10 games.
As if he didn't exert himself enough as the defense's best player, Ackley also earned second team all-conference on offense as an H-back. He was most dangerous in the passing game, hauling in 22 receptions for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 18 times for 78 yards and another score.
Jay Dayne, senior, defensive lineman & running back
Dayne is no stranger to all-conference lists. As a junior at Sun Prairie last season, he was first team all-conference in the Big Eight as a defensive lineman. This year, he diversified his workload and picked up double honors.
He was named second team all-conference as both a defensive lineman and running back as a senior. He was the team's lead back on offense, turning 116 carries into 514 yards and four touchdowns. His best game of the year came in week seven at Beaver Dam, where he carried the offense with 145 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Dayne had a target on his back all season as opposing lines threw him plenty of double teams. He still produced with 44 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
Will Davis, senior, safety
Davis was a multi-faced weapon for the Wolves in 2022, serving as a receiver, a lead kick returner, and a safety. He made his biggest impact defensively in the eyes of the Badger - Large as he was named second team all-conference.
He finished third on the team in total tackles with 48. Davis forced and recovered a fumble and had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Tori Mielke, senior, offensive lineman
Mielke was an honorable mention all-conference selection as a junior at Sun Prairie in the Big Eight conference last season. He continued that trend of recognition in 2022, bumping his honors up to second team all-conference in the Badger - Large.
Mielke was one of the few players on the roster with bonafide varsity experience under his belt entering this season. He was looked to as a team leader, was a captain, and was a staple at left guard to rely on as the Wolves worked to fit pieces around him.
John Hamilton, senior, receiver
Hamilton served as the offense's deep threat at receiver and earned himself honorable mention all-conference honors for his efforts. He got the lion's share of targets, leading the team in receptions (23), receiving yards (427), and receiving touchdowns (three). His best game came in the regular season finale, where he turned in season highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (94) with a touchdown to boot.
Brady Rhoads, junior, quarterback
Rhoads, the first quarterback in Sun Prairie West history, picked up honorable mention all-conference honors for his first year under center. He completed 54% of his pass attempts for 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He was phenomenal in the season finale against Oregon, where he completed 19 passes for 230 yards and two scores with no interceptions.
Jack Augustine, senior, linebacker
The linebacker corps was perhaps Sun Prairie West's strongest unit this season, and Augustine was a big reason why. He was named honorable mention all-conference thanks to finishing second on the team in total tackles with 50, five of which were for a loss. He also forced a fumble and was responsible for half a sack.
Jonathan Weah, senior, cornerback
Weah was a lockdown weapon at corner for the Wolves this season, picking up honorable mention all-conference honors. Opposing quarterbacks rarely tried him, but he still ended the year with an interception and 19 tackles. His best game came on the road at Beaver Dam in week seven, where he had two separate fourth-down pass breakups to seal a win.
Alex Oerhlein, senior, kicker & punter
Oehrlein was a special teams star for the Wolves, earning honorable mention all-conference recognition as both a kicker and punter. He hit one of his three field goal attempts this season and converted 17 of 19 extra point attempts. He averaged 35.8 yards per punt with only one touchback.