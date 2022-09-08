As the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget season draws near its end, two contenders have separated themselves from the rest of the field. Kyle Stark and Zach Boden may be locked in a fierce points battle, but it’s been part-time BMARA competitor Adam Taylor grabbing the most wins in the 2022 season, and the Wheatefield, IN driver added another feather to his cap this past weekend at Sycamore Speedway.

Aaron Muhle and RJ Corson started from the front row of the Franklin B. Alexander Memorial, the AFS Badger Midgets’ final A Main of the season at the Sycamore Speedway. Both drivers also find themselves in the Top 5 in points and are hoping for strong finishes to end the year.