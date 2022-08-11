ADAM TAYLOR

Adam Taylor strikes a pose in victory lane after winning his second Badger Midget win of the season and first career win at the Sycamore Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets headed down to Sycamore Speedway for their fourth appearance at the Illinois bullring in 2022, and the series now has four different winners at the track this season.

The 25 Lap BMARA A Main rolled to the green flag with Kevin Battefeld and Derek Doerr pacing the field, but it was Adam Taylor and Kyle Stark that made moves on the opening lap. Taylor dove to the inside of the front row starters in turns 1 and 2, and slid up the racetrack in front of Battefeld entering turn 3 to take the top spot. Meanwhile, Stark had followed Taylor to the top side and battled wheel to wheel with Doerr and 5th place starting Zach Boden in the opening stages.

