Officials of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association announced the return of Advanced Fastening Supply as the title sponsor of the Badger Midget Series for the 2023 race season. This marks the second consecutive season AFS has been named as the title sponsor returning after a successful 2022.
Advanced Fastening Supply is a Madison, Wisconsin-based regional distributor of over 80,000 products dedicated to the construction industry. The company boasts three locations in Madison, Appleton, and Waukesha and services Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. The company is a proud distributor of brands such as Milwaukee, Bosch, Primesource, Dewalt, and many others.
“We started in 1999,” stated AFS owner Jim Mraz, “My dad and four others started the company with a focus on doing business the right way.”
When asked what the right way is, Mraz simply answers, “Relationships!”
That’s how you build a strong business and AFS has certainly done that over their 24 years of business becoming one of the premier suppliers in the construction industry.
“We focus 90 to 95 percent on general contractors, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and general wood frame construction,” stated Mraz.
While his business has been going strong for two decades, Mraz has been a racing fan for much longer. He and his family have been attending Badger Midget races at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI since the early 1970s.
“My grandpa took my dad, and my parents took me and my family. It was something we looked forward to doing every week,” says Mraz.
While attending Badger Midget events was something he loved to do, Mraz has also found a niche by being a loyal sponsor in the sport as well. “My brother-in-law worked for Butch Dahlke,” he said, “and we supported him and later Chad DeSelle. Chad would come and work open houses with us and bring the car.”
While Mraz said he loves going to Angell Park Speedway he admits that one of his favorite things to do is visit new tracks.
“It’s fun to see guys run new tracks,” Mraz stated, “and I’m excited to see the Badger Midgets at the 1/6 mile in Menomonie this season.”
The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets will begin their 87th season on Friday, May 5th at another new track in the Kankakee Speedway in Kankakee, IL.