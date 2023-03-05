Officials of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association announced the return of Advanced Fastening Supply as the title sponsor of the Badger Midget Series for the 2023 race season. This marks the second consecutive season AFS has been named as the title sponsor returning after a successful 2022.

Advanced Fastening Supply is a Madison, Wisconsin-based regional distributor of over 80,000 products dedicated to the construction industry. The company boasts three locations in Madison, Appleton, and Waukesha and services Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. The company is a proud distributor of brands such as Milwaukee, Bosch, Primesource, Dewalt, and many others.