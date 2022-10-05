The Sun Prairie East girls tennis team will be doubly represented at the WIAA individual state finals next week. Junior Annalise Yang advanced in the singles bracket while the duo of senior Reagan Schwartzer and junior Grace Kramschuster qualified in doubles.
For two of these three athletes, the state tournament is nothing new. Schwartzer qualified for the doubles bracket last year with now-graduated partner Alexandra Stein. The two bowed out in the first round.
Yang, on the other hand, is a state champion. As a freshman at Madison La Follette, she participated in the 2020-21 alternate fall season state championship. She entered the tournament as the fourth seed and only lost one set on her romp to a title.
These Cardinals' journey to a state finals berth started close to home with subsectionals at Sun Prairie West High School on Monday, Oct. 3. Yang and Schwartzer/Kramschuster entered as the top seeds in their respective flights and proved it on Monday.
Yang was paired up against the eighth seed, Beaver Dam's Abby Gutknecht. Yang cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory to punch a ticket to sectionals. Schwartzer/Kramschuster did the same. They were up against the host school's top squad, Sun Prairie West's Kaylee Raines and Ashley Rahn. The Cardinals prevailed, winning 6-2, 6-0.
The ladies had a day to rest before heading to Stoughton High School for sectionals on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Yang kept her hot streak going, defeating Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Sierra Jelinek 6-0, 6-0. She ran into a solid challenge in the semifinals against Janesville Craig's Lexie Hankel. Hankel, the eventual sectional runner-up, would topple Yang 6-3, 6-0. Yang would bounce back in the third place match, defeating Oregon's Ella Peotter 6-0, 6-0 to punch her ticket to state.
Schwartzer and Kramschuster came so close to claiming a sectional championship. They started the day with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Oregon's Stephanie Lo and Anna Johnson. They got a challenge from DeForest's Sophia Golliher and Marin Catencamp in the semifinals, but prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 10-7. Janesville Craig's pair of Karyssa Norland and Hattie Plenty proved to be too much in the championship match, winning 7-5, 6-4. Still, Schwartzer and Kramschuster performed well enough to keep the season alive.
The 2022 WIAA girls tennis individual championship will take place at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 15.