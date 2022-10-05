YANG, ANDERSON, SCHWARTZER, KRAMSCHUSTER

From left to right: junior Annalise Yang (No. 1 singles), Sun Prairie East head coach Patrick Anderson, senior Reagan Schwartzer and junior Grace Kramschuster (No. 2 doubles).

Yang and the duo of Schwartzer and Kramschuster qualified for the WIAA state tournament with their performances at the Stoughton sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

 Tammy Schwartzer

The Sun Prairie East girls tennis team will be doubly represented at the WIAA individual state finals next week. Junior Annalise Yang advanced in the singles bracket while the duo of senior Reagan Schwartzer and junior Grace Kramschuster qualified in doubles.

For two of these three athletes, the state tournament is nothing new. Schwartzer qualified for the doubles bracket last year with now-graduated partner Alexandra Stein. The two bowed out in the first round. 

