AMERICAN LEAGUE
AL East
1. Yankees
2. Blue Jays
3. Red Sox
4. Rays
5. Orioles
AL Central
1. White Sox
2. Twins
3. Cleveland
4. Royals
5. Tigers
AL West
1. Astros
2. Angels
3. Athletics
4. Mariners
5. Rangers
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NL East
1. Braves
2. Nationals
3. Mets
4. Marlins
5. Phillies
NL Central
1. Cubs
2. Cardinals
3. Brewers
4. Reds
5. Pirates
NL West
1. Dodgers
2. Padres
3. Diamondbacks
4. Giants
5. Rockies
