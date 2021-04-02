AMERICAN LEAGUE

AL East

1. Yankees

2. Blue Jays

3. Red Sox

4. Rays

5. Orioles

AL Central

1. White Sox

2. Twins

3. Cleveland

4. Royals

5. Tigers

AL West

1. Astros

2. Angels

3. Athletics

4. Mariners

5. Rangers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NL East

1. Braves

2. Nationals

3. Mets

4. Marlins

5. Phillies

NL Central

1. Cubs

2. Cardinals

3. Brewers

4. Reds

5. Pirates

NL West

1. Dodgers

2. Padres

3. Diamondbacks

4. Giants

5. Rockies

