MIDDLETON — The Sun Prairie girls golf team took on Big Eight Conference opponent Middleton in a dual at Pleasant View Golf Course Wednesday.
On the par-72 Prairie Woods course, Sun Prairie shot a 384 but was edged out by Middleton which shot a 331.
Sophia Royle led Sun Prairie with a round of 88, one stroke better than her twin sister Isabel who carded an 89.
Margo Woldt (100) and Lexi Veldkamp (107) rounded out Sun Prairie’s scoring.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will compete in a multiple-school invitational Monday at Brown County Golf Course in Hobart.
Joining the Cardinals will be Bay Port, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Stevens Point, Appleton West, Oshkosh West, Oshkosh North, Pulaski, Ashwaubenon and Middlton.
Play begins at 9 a.m.
