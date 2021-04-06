Registration for Prairie Athletic Club’s summer sand volleyball leagues is available on the PAC website.
New this summer the PAC is offering a men’s BB (intermediate high) 4s league on Monday nights opposite of the women’s BB 4s league on the other court. The net will be set at women’s height for that Monday night league.
There are intermediate, intermediate high and recreational co-ed 6s options on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, as well as a power co-ed 4s league on Wednesday nights.
Leagues start the week of May 17 and run through the end of August.
Registration fee is $240 for 4s teams and $360 for 6s teams. As always, there are no additional fees for non-members. The registration deadline for sand VB is May 6 or when leagues fill.
Please contact Paul Krueger at 608-834-2630 or p.krueger@prairieathletic.com with any questions.
Prairie Athletic Club’s website is: https://web.prairieathletic.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.