Registration for Prairie Athletic Club’s summer sand volleyball leagues is available on the PAC website.

New this summer the PAC is offering a men’s BB (intermediate high) 4s league on Monday nights opposite of the women’s BB 4s league on the other court. The net will be set at women’s height for that Monday night league.

There are intermediate, intermediate high and recreational co-ed 6s options on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, as well as a power co-ed 4s league on Wednesday nights.

Leagues start the week of May 17 and run through the end of August.

Registration fee is $240 for 4s teams and $360 for 6s teams. As always, there are no additional fees for non-members. The registration deadline for sand VB is May 6 or when leagues fill.

Please contact Paul Krueger at 608-834-2630 or p.krueger@prairieathletic.com with any questions.

Prairie Athletic Club’s website is: https://web.prairieathletic.com/

