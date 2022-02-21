The Sun Prairie boys swimming team continued its presence at the WIAA state finals this season. After winning 1st place as a team in the 2020-21 season, the Cardinals once again made the trip to Waukesha South High School’s natatorium to compete for the state’s highest honors. This time around on Saturday, Feb. 19, the Cardinals put together 173 team points to take home 5th place as a team and had some record-breaking individual swims as well.
Brookfield Central/East won its first state championship as a co-op team with a team score of 208, well outpacing 2nd-place Arrowhead’s score of 188.
“What a meet,” Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne said. “That’s the only way to really explain how great of a meet Sun Prairie had. In the biggest meet, on the biggest stage, the boys rose to the occasion. I can’t say enough praise about the seniors, this team, and the way they were able to have an outstanding state meet.”
The Cardinals have swam well in relay events all season, and that was no different in the state finals.
Sun Prairie got off to a great start in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. The Cardinals’ quartet of junior Jonah Gunnink, sophomore Bennett Braatz, senior Nathan Halbach, and senior Jesse Hammes beat their seed time by over a second, posting a time of 1:35.01 to claim 5th place. Brookfield Central/East posted the second-fastest time in WIAA state finals history, a 1:31.4, to claim 1st place.
There was reason for confidence entering the 200 freestyle relay as well, as the Cardinals had set the state record for the fastest time in the event the year prior. This time around, Sun Prairie’s squad of senior Ethan Braatz, Bennett Braatz, Hammes, and senior Jonathan Schluesche put together a time of 1:25.50 to claim 3rd. Middleton nabbed 1st place with a time of 1:23.93. Sun Prairie’s state-record time of 1:22.69 set in 2021 remains unbeaten.
3rd place was a theme for Sun Prairie, as that was where the Cardinals finished in the 400 freestyle relay as well. This event closed the day and Sun Prairie’s lineup of sophomore Trevor Nicodemus, Schluesche, Halbach, and Ethan Braatz swam to a time of 3:07.13. Middleton narrowly edged out Brookfield East/Central with a time of 3:04.62 to claim 1st place.
In the individual swims, Ethan Braatz was the story of the day for the Cardinals. He put up Sun Prairie’s two highest individual swims of the day.
His first strong swim was in the 50 freestyle. Braatz raced to a time of 20.85 to claim 4th place. Appleton North/East’s Sam Bork took 1st with a time of 20.10, the 3rd fastest time in WIAA state finals history. Braatz kept up the trend of 4th place finishes in the 100 freestyle with his time of 46.16. It was Appleton North/East’s Bork who claimed his second state title of the day with a time of 44.49.
In the 200 freestyle, Nicodemus broke his own school record with a time of 1:43.35. This earned the sophomore a 12th place finish at state. Sun Prairie also had another participant in the event as Gunnink finished 23rd with a time of 1:47.14. Bay Port’s Ozan Kalafat took gold in the event with his time of 1:37.42, which was the second fastest time in the event in WIAA state finals history.
Schluesche swam strong for Sun Prairie in the 200 individual medley, finishing in the top-10. His time of 1:56.19 earned him 10th place. Teammate Bennett Braatz was right behind him, nabbing 11th place with his time of 1:56.51. Arrowhead’s Lance Johnson took home 1st in the event with a time of 1:48.82, almost two seconds ahead of 2nd place.
Beyond the 200 individual medley, Schluesche also did great in the 100 butterfly. He posted a school-record time in the event with a 50.51 to claim 6th place at state. There was just no catching Sheboygan North’s William Hayon, who broke the state record with his time of 47.14 to take 1st.
School records continued to fall in the 100 backstroke. Gunnink raced to a Sun Prairie record time of 51.64, which earned him 9th place in the event. The Cardinals also got a solid swim out of Halbach, who claimed 12th with a time of 52.59. Brookfield Central/East’s Stuart Seymour took home the gold with his time of 48.52, the third-fastest swim in the event in WIAA state meet history.
Bennett Braatz put a close to individual swims for the day with his performance in the 100 breaststroke. The sophomore finished 12th with his time of 59.51. Arrowhead’s Lance Johnson secured his second gold medal of the day by swimming a 54.91, the fourth fastest in state history.
This strong swim at the state meet puts a bow on what was an overwhelmingly successful season for the Sun Prairie boys swimming team. 2021-22 was a year of continued growth and development for the Cardinals as they honed their craft and set a few records along the way.