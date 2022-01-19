The Sun Prairie welcomed in a solid non-conference challenger on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Sauk Prairie, toting an 11-2 record and a 4-game shutout streak, came to the Sun Prairie Ice Arena and promised to be a good test for Sun Prairie before a stretch of Big Eight conference games. The Eagles came out hot, scoring three goals in both the first and second periods to race to a 7-2 victory over the Cardinals.
Sauk Prairie was propelled by a ridiculously hot start from senior forward Nick Mast. He scored the first four goals for the Eagles, including three in the first period.
It took Mast just three minutes to find the back of the net, assisted by Hakon Peterson. Five minutes later, a well-executed play from the Sauk Prairie offense landed the puck on Mast's stick for the goal, assisted by Erik Peterson and Luke Mast.
With about six minutes left in the first period, a slip on the Sun Prairie defensive side allowed Nick Mast to secure his first-period hat trick. A botched pass deep in the Cardinals' end allowed Mast to zoom up and snag the puck, deke right, and bury a wrister to give Sauk Prairie a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.
Things got no easier for Sun Prairie in the second period as Nick Mast kept his offensive onslaught ongoing, netting his fourth goal four and a half minutes in. Nick Mast then passed off scoring responsibilities to his brother, Luke, who netted a goal three minutes later to give Sauk Prairie a 5-0 lead. Of course, it was assisted by Nick.
With time winding down and Sun Prairie battling against the power play, Sauk Prairie increased its lead to 6-0. The shorthanded Cardinals couldn't prevent a goal from Micah Hanson, assisted by Erik Peterson, as the second period came to an end.
After a few quiet minutes to start the final period, Sauk Prairie struck again. About eight minutes into the period, Erik Peterson buried a goal, assisted by Luke Mast and Ethan Tranel, to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
With time winding down, the Cardinals' offense finally got cooking. With about six minutes to play, senior forward Will Brinkmeier broke the scoreless drought by burying a goal, assisted by Nikko Vilwock. This was the first goal scored on Sauk Prairie since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
40 seconds later, Sun Prairie doubled its score. This time, the goal came from the stick of senior forward Davis Hamilton, assisted by Adrien Krietlow and Andrew Zielsdorf.
The late scoring burst was promising, but not enough to claw back in this one. Sauk Prairie hung on for a 7-2 non-conference win. With the loss, Sun Prairie is now 7-7-0 while Sauk Prairie improves to 12-2-0.
Sun Prairie needs to put this one behind it, and quickly. The Cardinals are about to enter a pivotal stretch of Big Eight conference games, kicking off with a home game against Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Cardinals will participate in the Groundhog Tournament the following week.. This is the 21st edition of the tournament after it was cancelled last season. Play will kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 25 as the Cardinals will take on Madison Memorial at the Sun Prairie Ice Arna. The next round will be on Friday, Jan. 28 and the championship will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Following the tournament, Sun Prairie will return to Big Eight conference play at home against Janesville on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
SAUK PRAIRIE 7, SUN PRAIRIE 2
Goals- Sauk Prairie: Nick Mast (4), Luke Mast, Micah Hanson, Erik Peterson. Sun Prairie: Will Brinkmeier, Davis Hamilton.
Assists- Sauk Prairie: Hakon Peterson, Erik Peterson (2), Luke Mast (2), Nick Mast, Ethan Tranel. Sun Prairie: Nikko Vilwock, Adrien Krietlow, Andrew Zielsdorf.
Goalkeeping- Sauk Prairie: Kaden Stracke (32 saves on 34 shots, a save percentage of 94%). Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (20 saves on 26 shots, a save percentage of 77%), Easton Lemke (12 saves on 13 shots, a save percentage of 92%).
Big Eight boys hockey standings
|TEAM
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|OVERALL
|Verona
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|56
|10
|11-4-0
|Janesville
|14
|10
|7
|3
|0
|56
|29
|10-6-0
|Madison Memorial
|12
|10
|6
|4
|0
|38
|24
|7-7-0
|Middleton
|10
|9
|5
|4
|0
|54
|26
|11-5-0
|Sun Prairie
|8
|7
|4
|3
|0
|27
|23
|7-7-0
|Madison West
|8
|10
|4
|6
|0
|34
|41
|5-11-0
|La Follette/East
|2
|8
|1
|7
|0
|14
|84
|2-10-0
|Beloit Memorial
|0
|9
|0
|9
|0
|10
|52
|0-14-0