On Friday, Dec. 17, the Sun Prairie boys swimming team traveled to Madison East High School to take on the Purgolders in a dual. The Cardinals swam hard and took home a convincing 119-57 win as a team to keep a strong start to the season going.
”The team is looking strong,” Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne said. “They are working hard and clicking as a team. As we look forward to the rest of the season, the team has high expectations and is putting in the work to reach them.”
The Cardinals kicked off the day with a dominant swim in the 200 medley relay. The squad of Sean Gillett, Bennett Braatz, Jonathan Schluesche, and Jonah Marshall put up a blistering time of 1:43.89, well ahead of Madison East’s team at 1:50.24. Sun Prairie’s other team of Bodey Rairden, Chase Rimrodt, Rocco Van Hoof, and Coby Zander claimed 3rd with a time of 1:54.09.
Sun Prairie kept up its winning ways in the 200 freestly. There, Ethan Braatz took home 1st with his time of 1:50.80, well ahead of 2nd place’s time of 2:03.74. Sun Prairie’s Jude Mitchell claimed 3rd with a time of 2:04.14.
A trio of Cardinals took the top three spots in the 200 individual medley. Jonah Gunnink was tops among them with his time of 2:06.65, followed by Trevor Nicodemus with 2:09.55 and Charlie Reeder with 2:30.60.
Madison East got its first win of the day in the 50 freestyle as Ben Connor took home 1st for the Purgolders with a time of 22.92. Sun Prairie claimed the next three spots. Gillett finished 2nd with a time of 23.52, followed by Marshall in 3rd with a time of 24.21 and Zach Svendsen in 4th with a time of 25.48.
The 100 bufferfly was a triumphant return to the top of the podium for the Cardinals. Bennett Braatz took home 1st with a time of 56.41, followed by Van Hoof in 2nd with 1:03.80, and Roman Maretski in 3rd with his time of 1:06.83.
Two Cardinals claimed the two top spots in the 100 freestyle as well. Marshall claimed 1st with a time of 54.10, followed closely by teammate Elijah Gunnink with his time of 55.12.
Madison East was able to make up some ground in the 500 freestyle. Connor Smith took home 1st with a time of 5:03.89. Harper Stolte was Sun Prairie’s fastest swimmer in 2nd with his time of 5:16.79, followed by teammate Sean Gillett in 3rd with a time of 5:26.99.
The Purgolders continued the winning streak in the 200 freestyle relay. The team of Ben Connor, Caden Perez, Grant Haselow, and Connor Smith posted a winning time of 1:36.53. This barely edged out the Sun Prairie team of Jonathan Schluesche, Elijah Gunnink, Jonah Marshall, and Nicholas Rienstra’s time of 1:36.71. Another Sun Prairie team, consisting of Roman Maretski, Nathan Tedjakusuma, Zach Svendsen, and Riley Melum, claimed 3rd with a time of 1:45.04.
Connor Smith continued his great day for the Purgolders by taking home 1st in the 100 backstroke with his time of 54.43. Sun Prairie’s Nathan Halbach claimed 2nd for the Cardinals with his time of 56.34.
The Cardinals finished the day strong. In the final individual event of the day, the 100 breaststroke, Sun Prairie claimed the top three spots. Jonathan Schluesche claimed 1st with his time of 1:05.92, followed by Nathan Tedjakusuma in 2nd with a time of 1:12.33 and Zach Svendsen in 3rd with a time of 1:13.50.{/span}
Sun Prairie’s 400 freestyle relay team of Ethan Braatz, Harper Stolte, Jonah Gunnink, and Rocco Van Hoof finished the day off with a win. They took 1st with a time of 3:30.28. Sun Prairie’s second team, consisting of Jesse Hammes, Trevor Nicodemus, Nathan Halbach, and Mikey Stoll took 2nd as well with a time of 3:42.59.
The junior varsity also got the win on the day, posting 122.50 points to Madison East’s 40.50. The Cardinals had 1st place finishes in the 200 medley relay (Luke Fischer, Charlie Reeder, Jonas Hudson, Nicholas Rienstra- 2:21.35), 200 freestyle (Nathan Tedjakusuma, 2:11.78), 200 individual medley (Tyler Johll-Bayliss, 2:34.59), 50 freestyle (Aidan Flannery, 27.40), 100 butterfly (Owen Acker, 1:07.16), 100 freestyle (Elijah Stecker, 1:03.81), 500 freestyle (Chase Rimrodt, 5:48.82), 200 freestyle relay (Michael Mezei, Wesley Tate, Barrett Mould, Mikey Stoll- 2:08.05), 100 breaststroke (Caleb Hudson, 1:14.88), and 400 freestyle relay (Bodey Rairden, Gavin LaBeau, Caleb Hudson, Chase Rimrodt- 3:55.11).
Sun Prairie has quite awhile off following this one. The Cardinals won’t compete again until Tuesday, Jan. 4 when they host a triple-dual with both Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette.