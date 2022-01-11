The Sun Prairie boys basketball team put on quite the gutsy performance in a 77-70 home overtime loss to Oconomowoc on Monday, Jan. 10. Twice in this one, the Cardinals had to battle back from difficult situations. A clutch shot from senior guard Ben Olson sent the game to overtime at a tie at 61.
In the end, Oconomowoc senior guard Jake Fisher was too much. He poured in 38 points and was the Raccoons' offensive lifeblood down the stretch to secure the win.
The battle took resilience from both sides. For Sun Prairie (4-5), trials and tribulations started earlier than one would want. Oconomowoc (6-5) jumped out to a quick 19-9 lead as they were finding success driving and finishing in the lane.
Enter: sophomore Ean Ackley. The 6'1" sophomore was informed the afternoon of the game that he'd not only been called up to varsity from the JV squad, but that he'd also play significant minutes. He did not disappoint.
Ackley was an instant shot of energy and excitement to an otherwise groggy Sun Prairie defense. He was giving 110% effort, battling for rebounds and putting up tough defense. His drive was infectious as the rest of the Cardinals stepped it up, suffocating Oconomowoc with their 1-3-1 defense.
"It was a great outing for his first varsity game," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "He's got toughness and competes. He brought good energy and helped us get going when we were struggling early on. He made a difference, he lifted us up."
"Once I got out there, all I could think about was the game," Ackley said of his first varsity performance. "I was happy with my rebounding. I was able to give my teammates some opportunities. It was a fun game."
With Ackley leading the charge defensively, senior forward Addison Ostrenga handled the scoring. He was a force to be reckoned with in the post for the Cardinals, ripping down offensive rebounds and muscling up putback attempts to keep the offense afloat. A quick scoring outburst from freshman guard Tyler Haney, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers, thrust Sun Prairie right back into the game. Suddenly, the Cardinals only trailed 24-22.
Sophomore forward Theo Schofield took over from there. He scored seven points as the Cardinals erupted into a 15-5 run to take a 37-29 lead. Oconomowoc managed some heroics late in the half, but Sun Prairie still took a 37-34 lead into the break.
The beginning of the second half was a slugfest as both sides swapped quick and emphatic scores. Sun Prairie was finding success in the post thanks to its motion offense while Oconomowoc's Fisher was starting to heat up, scoring 10 consecutive points for the Raccoons.
Toting a 53-46 lead with 5:46 left to play, Sun Prairie was looking good as Oconomowoc was forced to call a timeout to recalibrate. Whatever Oconomowoc head coach Jay Benish told his team to do in that huddle, it worked. The Raccoons looked like a completely different team, playing with urgency on the defensive side of the ball and catching absolute fire on offense.
The Raccoons rattled off a 14-2 run to take a 60-55 lead with a minute left to play. Fisher contributed seven of those points in the run. Thankfully for Sun Prairie, Ackley was still playing some good ball, too. After a Sun Prairie miss, Ackley made a heads-up play to get in position and grab the offensive rebound, which he dished to Ostrenga for bucket. 60-57, Oconomowoc with 38 seconds to play.
After a free throw from Oconomowoc, Ostrenga showed just how badly he wanted the win. Off of a Sun Prairie miss, he leaped up and grabbed an offensive rebound in a crowd of three Raccoons. He powered his way back up and laid the ball back into the hoop to make it a 61-59 lead for Oconomowoc with time winding down.
Sun Prairie got the ball back after two missed free throws from Oconomowoc. The Cardinals entrusted the final shot in the hands of one of their most reliable scorers: Ben Olson. Olson got tied up at the top of the key and needed to find something to heave up. He faked left and checked into the defender in front of him, hoping to draw a foul as he lobbed up the desperation shot. He wouldn't need free throws. The ball swished through the net, prompting a raucous response from the Sun Prairie bench and fans as the game headed into overtime.
The Cardinals battled hard in the overtime period, but Fisher was rolling. He was responsible for 10 of Oconomowoc's 16 points in the extra time, showing his reliability from the free throw line and when driving the lane.
Sun Prairie, and more specifically Addison Ostrenga, never quit. He continued to produce on the offensive end in overtime, bringing his point total to a career-high 21 points.
"It's definitely the best game I've played in my career," Ostrenga said. "There were a lot of good passes from my teammates to put me in a good position, plus my rebounding."
Fisher led all scorers with 38. Two of his teammates also broke double digits as Gus Audley had 14 and Logan Arndt had 12. Ostrenga led the Cardinals with his 21, followed by Schofield and Olson with 11 and Haney with 10.
"I'm proud of this team, Ostrenga said. "It's not the outcome we wanted, but we worked hard and came back. We fought. Hopefully we can keep this mojo."
That mojo will be put to the test quickly. Next up, Sun Prairie will welcome rival Middleton to a home game on Thursday, Jan. 13 in a major Big Eight clash. Following that, the Cardinals will square off against Madison West in a neutral site game at Beloit College on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.
BIG EIGHT BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
*as of Monday, Jan. 10*
(overall records in parenthesis)
T1. Madison La Follette, 7-0 (8-1)
T1. Middleton, 7-0 (8-2)
3. Madison East, 4-2 (6-3)
T4. Janesville Craig, 3-4 (4-7)
T4. Janesville Parker, 3-4 (6-5)
T6. Madison Memorial, 2-4 (5-4)
T6. Sun Prairie, 2-4 (4-5)
T6. Verona, 2-4 (6-4)
9. Madison West, 2-5 (3-5)
10. Beloit Memorial, 1-6 (5-8)