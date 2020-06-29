Brenna Weber has been named the new head coach of the Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team, the Cap City Cougars.
Weber will succeed Jeff Thornton who in five seasons led the program to three Badger Conference championships, three trips to the WIAA state tournament with a runner-up finish in 2018, and a 90-24-12 overall record.
Weber spent two years volunteering with the Cap City Cougars and getting to know the local hockey community.
“I have tried to get involved with this great community as much as possible through helping with camps, youth teams and tournament teams in the off season,” she said.
According to Sun Prairie Athletics and Activities Director Eric Nee, Weber brings a great deal of energy and leadership to our program. Weber grew up in Minnesota and started playing hockey in first grade after a brief stint in figure skates. She played youth hockey for the Anoka Tornadoes until making the move to varsity high school hockey. In eighth grade, she was part of the inaugural season for the Andover Huskies; after years of varsity high school hockey, she moved to Oswego, New York and joined the Oswego Lakers, balancing four years of varsity hockey with community work and a degree in Psychology with minors in Athletic Coaching and Cognitive Science.
“Brenna has a passion for working with students and helping them grow in hockey but also in life,” said Nee. “She has a strong vision on how she wants to continue to grow girls hockey in the communities she serves, but also in the state. Brenna has a sports psychology background and excels in connecting and communicating with the student athletes in our program. She brings in a student-centered approach and understands how to build leaders and a positive team atmosphere in her program. She is well respected by our athletes, coaching staff, and families.
“Brenna is extremely excited to get started and I can’t wait for him to be able to implement his vision.”
Following graduation, Weber moved back to Minnesota and volunteered with the North Metro Stars girls’ high school hockey team for a year before moving to Mankato. In Mankato, she studied for a Masters in Sport and Performance Psychology and worked as the video coordinator for the MSU Mavericks women’s hockey team.
“Through my master’s program, I was given the opportunity to practice applied sports psychology for two years with high school and collegiate athletes in the area,” Weber said.
“I am looking forward to this next step with the Cap City Cougars.”
