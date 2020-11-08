LODI — A hunter sight-in will take place at Winnequah Gun Club in Lodi this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15.

Sight-in will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the first gun will cost $10 and $5 for additional gun(s). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

There will be 25, 50, 100 and 200 yard targets, with experienced sight-in assistance: a gunsmith will be on site.’

Drawing for a Vortex Rifle Scope also will take place

Winnequah Gun Club is located in Lodi. Enter at Lang Road off County Hwy. V.

For additional details and directions go to: winnequahgunclub.org.

