LODI — A hunter sight-in will take place at Winnequah Gun Club in Lodi this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15.
Sight-in will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the first gun will cost $10 and $5 for additional gun(s). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.
There will be 25, 50, 100 and 200 yard targets, with experienced sight-in assistance: a gunsmith will be on site.’
Drawing for a Vortex Rifle Scope also will take place
Winnequah Gun Club is located in Lodi. Enter at Lang Road off County Hwy. V.
For additional details and directions go to: winnequahgunclub.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.