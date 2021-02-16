The Sun Prairie boys basketball team split a pair of non-conference games in a tune-up for the start of postseason play.
Sun Prairie 62 Burlington 53
Drew Houtakker led a balanced Sun Prairie attack dropping in a career-high 17 points in Thursday’s non-conference win at Burlington. The 6-foot-4 senior forward connected on eight shots from the field, including a 3-pointer.
Houtakker wasn’t the only Cardinal player to reach double digits. Senior guard Connor Carpenter scored 14, while junior forward Addison Ostrenga chipped in 13. Junior forward Ben Olson added nine.
Joey Berezowitz led the Demons (16-6) with 11, while Ethan Safar added 10.
SUN PRAIRIE 62
BURLINGTON 53
Sun Prairie 33 29 — 62
Burlington 34 19 — 53
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Metz 1 0-0 3, Hansen 2 2-4 6, B. Olson 4 1-2 9, Carpenter 7 0-1 14, Houtakker 8 0-0 17, Ostrenga 6 1-1 13. Totals — 24 4-8 62.
Burlington — Berezowitz 3 2-2 11, Lukenbill 1 4-6 9, Hackbarth 1 0-0 2, Safar 3 4-4 10, Kornely 3 1-1 7, Roffers 2 2-2 8, Kniep 3 0-0 6. Totals — 17 13-15 63.
3-point goals — B 6 (Berezowitz 3, Roffers 2, Lukenbill 1); SP 2 (Metz 1, Houtakker 1). Total fouls — SP 10; B 15.
Hudson 73 Sun Prairie 57
The Red Raiders (14-5) made eight 3-point baskets and were led in scoring by Luke Healy (23), Andre Renta (17) and Brandon Moeri (14) led the Red Raiders (14-5) in scoring.
No stats for Sun Prairie were available as of press time.
WIAA Playoffs
Sun Prairie (4-5) received a No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Oregon in a WIAA Division 3 regional game on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The game will be played in Baraboo at 7 p.m. The regional semifinals are Feb. 19 while the regional finals are Feb. 20.
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 25 and 27, with the 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Boys Basketball Tournament taking place March 5-6 at either the La Crosse Center or Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
