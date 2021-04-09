The Nothing But Net Basketball Camp will take place Aug. 2-5 at Sun Prairie High School.
The camp will be directed by Sun Prairie boys head coach Jeff Boos, recently named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, along with retired coach and also a WBCA Hall of Famer, Forrest Larson.
Times for the camps for boys will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and girls from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A camp brochure can be downloaded on the Take It To The Rim.com website.
“We hope that we would conduct ourselves with a certain amount of humility, but we really believe this is the best youth camp offered in the state of Wisconsin,” said Boos. “The facility, quality of our staff, what is being taught and more importantly how it is taught, is second to none. There is a tremendous emphasis on skill work including shooting, ball handling, passing, pivoting and finishing. This skill work is done in a fun and competitive way. We then compete, 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 3-on-3, with innovative small sided games. Players leave at the end of their session sweating heavily, but with a smile on their face.”
