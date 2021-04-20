STEVENS POINT — With all five runners earning Top 15 finishes the Sun Prairie boys cross country team fashioned a second-place finish in Saturday’s SPASH Spring Quad.
Mateo Alvarado, Tyler Stoll, Will Schrandt, Joseph Stoll and Ben Marshall all earned top-15 finishes as the Cardinals registered a team score of 56, finishing second only to host Stevens Point (22).
Alvarado earned a top-5 finish after crossing the finish line in fourth place in the time of 16 minutes, 41.5 seconds in the 5,000-meter race.
Following Alvardo were Tyler Stoll (11th, 17:16.3), Schrandt (12th, 17:51.3), Joseph Stoll (14th, 18:02.1) and Marshall (15th, 18:08.6).
Also running for Sun Prairie was junior Evan Buckingham, who finished 23rd (18:50.8).
Stevens Point senior Jake Bourget was the boys overall winner in 15:43.1.
Girls
The Sun Prairie girls finished third with 51 points.
Junior Reagan Zimmerman crossed the finish line in second place overall, registering a 5K time of 20:37.4.
“Reagan Zimmermann ran a smart, tough race,” said Cardinal girls head coach Matt Roe. “She opened up the race hard, but under control — at the first mile she was sitting in eighth place — before long she had moved past a number of girls into second place where she remained for the last half of the race.
“She looked confident. She had a lifetime PR by nearly a half minute, which is really impressive just three races into this abbreviated season.”
Coming in next for the Lady Cardinals was junior Bella Keefe, who also earned a top-10 finish with an eighth-place time of 22:01.5.
“Bella Keefe was next for us and ran a 40-second lifetime PR. She too confidently moved up several spots over the last couple of miles of the race,” Roe said.
Completing Sun Prairie’s scoring were senior Kayleigh Knauss (11th, 22:21.1), junior Natalie Johnson (12th, 22:41.3) and sophomore Mickey Griffith (19th, 23:10.0).
“Week after week Kayleigh Knauss shows just how tough she is. She shows a lot of mental fortitude during a race and again rana season best time. Natalie Johnson didn't quite have the races she had hoped for to begin the season, but really put it all together Saturday. She ran a season best by over a minute and was just a few seconds off of her lifetime PR. Mickey Griffith felt more like her old self from last season in her second race of the year. She improved by over a minute and a half from her first race for a season best.,” said Roe.
Rounding out the Cardinal competitors were senior Emily Tess (21st, 23:22.1), freshman Nyliah Comstock (22nd, 23:29.2) and junior Allie Spredemann (23rd, 23:37.1).
De Pere freshman Hope Dragseth was the girls overall winner in 20:03.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will run again Saturday at Glacier Creek Middleton School in Middleton. Joining the Cardinals will be Beloit Memorial, Janesville Parker, Milton, Verona and host Middleton.
The boys race begins at 9:45 a.m. while the girls get the starter’s pistol at 10:20 a.m.
SPASH SPRING QUAD
Boys team results: Stevens Point 22, Sun Prairie 56, Verona 65, De Pere 97.
Girls team results: Stevens Point 36, De Pere 40, Sun Prairie 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.