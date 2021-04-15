With the NCAA pausing the eligibility clock for student athletes due to the pandemic, many wondered if any seniors would take advantage of the extra season from the men’s basketball program.
Over the past month Aleem Ford, D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, and Micah Potter squashed that notion. Instead the four seniors opted to pursue a future professionally. Two other seniors, Trevor Anderson and Walt McGrory, took their talents elsewhere via the transfer portal. Anderson to Valparaiso, and McGrory to South Dakota.
On Wednesday afternoon the final domino fell, as senior Brad Davison announced his intentions to come back for another season in Madison.
Davison is a four-year starter for the Badgers, and has been a vital team leader the past few seasons under Greg Gard. His aggressive play has drawn the ire of some Big Ten fanbases, but his return is massive for a Wisconsin team this is undergoing a colossal amount of turnover.
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard should give the Badgers not only a veteran presence, but also a three-point shooter to ease the transition from a senior laden team a year ago, to one of the youngest teams in the conference.
Davison has a career average of 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and over one steal per game while starting in 124 games while at UW. Over the course of his career his three-point percentage has increased (he recorded his highest % last season at 39.1%), but his two-point percentage dropped precipitously from over 42% in each of the previous three seasons to only 27.5%. If there is one area of development and focus this off-season, finishing inside the arc is it.
Additionally, Davison may have a chance to set the all time record for charges drawn and attempted charges drawn (no idea if this is true), and we will have another season of Bo Boroski vs. Brad Davison.
On a serious note, with their senior leader back in the fold, Jonathan Davis will likely shift down and start at the three, where he played the majority of his minutes a year ago. The Badgers will likely continue to scour the transfer portal for another potential player to round out the roster, but for now Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis are the three key players returning that played major minutes a year ago.
