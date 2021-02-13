JANESVILLE — Sun Prairie earned first, second and third place in three out of four events en route to a 129.2250-118.9000 win over Janesville Parker in Big Eight gymnastics Monday.
“We had a good meeting. So glad to have another opportunity to have an in-person meet,” Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said.
Led by all-around champion Carly Gross, the Cardinals earned the top three spots on the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.
While Gross didn’t earn any firsts, the sophomore finished second on the uneven bars (7.7), third on floor (8.6) and fourth on both the balance beam (7.7) and vault (8.1) for a meet-best all-around total of 32.1.
Junior Natalie Figueroa (8.3) and freshman Gretchen Holmes (8.150) followed Gross on the vault giving Sun Prairie its first 1-2-3 finish.
Freshman Avery Greenberg’s routine on the uneven bars was the top performance, resulting in an 8.150 score from the judges. Gross (7.7) and Figueroa (7.4) were right behind their Cardinals teammate.
The third first-place finish Sun Prairie earned was during the floor exercise, as junior Clarissa Knoernschild earned a score of 8.875. Guelker (8.750) and Gross (8.6) followed for yet another 1-2-3 Cardinals finish.
Figueroa (8.050), Greenberg (7.8) and Gross (7.7) were 2-3-4 on the balance beam.
Greenberg earned second place in the all-around with a 31.7, while Guelker was fourth (31.450).
Up Next
Sun Prairie will participate in the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional on Thursday, Feb. 18. Competition begins at 5:30 p.m.
The 2021 WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament will take place Saturday, Feb. 27 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
SUN PRAIRIE 129.225
JANESVILLE PARKER 118.900
Vault: 1. Guelker, SP, 8.6; 2. Figueroa, SP, 8.3; 3. Holmes, SP, 8.150.
Balance Beam: 1. Runnas, JP, 8.1; 2. Figueroa, SP, 8.050; 3. Greenberg, SP, 7.8.
Uneven Bars: 1. Greenberg, SP, 8.15; Gross, SP, 7.7; 3. Figureoa, SP, 7.4.
Floor exercise: 1. Knoernschild, SP, 8.875; 2. Guelker, SP, 8.750; 3. Gross, SP, 8.6.
All-Around: 1. Gross, SP, 32.1; 2. Greenberg, SP, 31.7; 3. Runaas, JP, 31.575; 4. Guelker, SP, 31.450.
