VINCE BIEGEL

Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel.

 AP photo

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a torn right Achilles tendon.

The former University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Rapids High School product suffered the injury in practice Tuesday and was carted off the field.

Last year Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.

