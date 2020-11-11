WAUSAU — Former Sun Prairie High School volleyball player Josie Halbleib helped lead Howards Grove to the 2020 WIAA Division 3 state championship.
In the state finals held at Wausau West on Nov. 7, Halbleib led Howards Grove in kills in wins over Osseo-Fairchild and Waterloo, helping the Tigers (21-1) repeat as Division 3 champs.
had 11 kills in a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 semifinal win over Osseo-Fairchild, and had 13 kills and three service aces in a 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 victory over Waterloo in the championship match.
A 6-foot-1 senior setter, Halbleib transferred to Howards Grove from Sun Prairie when it was determined the Cardinals and the entire Big Eight Conference would not compete during the fall. She is a Kansas State University recruit.
