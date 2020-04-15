Registration for the 2020 4th-8th grade Sun Prairie Youth Football season is open.
To register, log onto www.sunprairieyouthfootball.com
Register early to save $50.
Sun Prairie Youth Football is a non-profit organization serving the youth of the Sun Prairie area. The mission of SPYF is to build champions of the young persons of Sun Prairie, regardless of a win/loss record. We are focused on creating a fun, supportive environment where kids learn the game of football while learning to love teamwork, structure and discipline.
The success of this organization is attributed to sound non-profit operations, consistent fundraising efforts, effective collaboration with volunteer parents, coaches and board members, and a consistent desire to improve.
Our philosophy includes hard work, dedication, commitment and fun for players, coaches and the player families alike.
Our objective is teaching Sun Prairie (High School) Football through progressive introduction of the high school plays, formations, and techniques. As players advance grade levels, additional plays and techniques are introduced, preparing the young athletes for transition into the high school football program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.