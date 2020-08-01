JULY 26-31
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1992 — Randy Handel is named the new boys basketball head coach at Sun Prairie, succeeding Dave Genzmer. Handel had a 25-19 overall record in two seasons, including a 14-14 record in the Big Eight Conference.
1993 — The Sun Priarie 12-year-old All-Star Little League team wins the Madison Kennedy Little League Tournament championship. Under the guidance of coaches Mike Koranda and Pete Twedell, Sun Prairie accumulated a team batting average of .444 during the tournament. Team batting leaders were Paul Tubbs (.652), Brad Koranda (.500), Dan Bonilla (.500), Joe Pruett (.478), BJ Veith (.455), Mark Pahs (.455) and Jamie Twedell (.429).
1993 — The Sun Prairie 16U softball team finished 6-0. The team consisted of Terri Crum, Tanya Crum, Debbie Derlein, Kim Feiner, Mindy Handlen, Stacy Jesberger, Rachael Klongland, Jenny Mahoney, Nicki Melvin, Jenny Miller, Martha Pahs, Evie St. Louis and Chrissy Wipperfurth. Pahs led the team with a .667 batting average, while Terri Crum had a 4-0 pitching record.
2000 — Rob Hamilton is named the new head varsity baseball coach at Sun Prairie. Hamilton succeeds Garry Bahe, who led the Cardinals to WIAA Division 1 state championships in 1994 and 1997. Still coaching today, Hamilton has since led the program to five more WIAA titles giving Sun Prairie an all-division state record of eight.
