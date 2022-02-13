Saturday, Feb. 12 was a proving ground for a season of progress and improvement for the Sun Prairie boys swimming team. The Cardinals made the trip to Verona High School for Sectional 3 of Division 1. There, the progress Sun Prairie has made all year was on full display. Of the 18 individual entries at the event, 13 qualified for the state meet, including all three relay teams.
"Sun Prairie had one of those days where we were just on," Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne said. "The competition at this sectionals is the best in the state and Sun Prairie rose to the occasion. It was just an amazing team performance. What is really exciting is not only did the boys swim incredible at sectionals, but they have even more time to drop at state on Saturday."
The day got off to a hot start for the Cardinals as they placed their first state qualifier in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. Sun Prairie's team of senior Jonathan Schluesche, sophomore Bennett Braatz, junior Sean Gillett, and senior Jesse Hammes put up a time of 1:36.36 to finish 3rd in the event and advance.
A pair of Cardinals swam fast enough in the next event, the 200 freestyle, to advance as well. Sophomore Trevor Nicodemus put up a time of 1:44.93 to take 5th and his teammate, junior Jonah Gunnink, was right behind him in 6th with a time of 1:45.12.
The trend of multiple Sun Prairie swimmers advancing to state continued in the next event, the 200 individual medley. Schluesche nabbed 4th place with his time of 1:55.97 to punch his ticket to state, followed by Bennett Braatz in 5th with his time of 1:56.97.
Seniot Ethan Braatz put together a strong swim in the 50 freestyle. He posted a time of 21.36, qualifying for state and finishing in 3rd at the meet. Middleton's Jack Madoch took 1st with a time of 20.46.
Sun Prairie's streak of events with a state qualifier grew to five straight with the 100 butterfly. There, Schluesche qualified for his third state event. He posted a time of 51.52 to take 4th overall and advance.
Multiple Cardinals qualified for state in the 100 freestyle. Ethan Braatz swam a time of 47.40 to take 4th overall in the event. Senior Nathan Halbach also advanced with his time of 47.86, good for 7th in the event.
Nicodemus picked up his 2nd state qualification in the 500 freestyle. He shaved more than 13 seconds off his seed time to finish with a final time of 4:51.13 and take 4th place.
Sun Prairie's prowess in relay events was on display once again in the 200 freestyle relay. Sun Prairie finished four tenths of a second behind 1st place Middleton, taking 2nd with a time of 1:26.07. The relay team of Gunnink, Halbach, Schluesche, and Ethan Braatz is on to state with a strong swim.
The Cardinals' most productive event was the 100 backstroke. Three Sun Prairie swimmers punched their tickets to the state meet. Gunnink was Sun Prairie's fastest, finishing in a tie for 4th with a time of 53.71. Halbach advanced with a time of 54.75 to finish 8th and Gillett was right behind him in 9th with a time of 54.91.
Before the final relay event of the day, Sun Prairie put one more individual on the road to state. Bennett Braatz qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.77. The time earned him 5th place in the sectional.
The 400 freestyle relay was another productive one for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals put together a time of 3:12.29 to finish 2nd and advance. The state-qualifying squad consists of Gunnink, Nicodemus, Halbach, and Ethan Braatz.
Sun Prairie finished the day with 300.5 total team points, the 3rd most on the day. Madison West finished with the most team points with 328, followed by Middleton with 304.5.
The strong day in the pool should give the Cardinals plenty of confidence heading into the state meet. State will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Waukesha South High School. Competition will begin at 2:30 p.m.