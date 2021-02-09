GIRLS BASKETBALL

In a week that saw multiple games either postponed or outright cancelled by weather, the Sun Prairie girls basketball team finally squared off with Madison Edgewood on Saturday. In a game originally slated to be played Wednesday at Camp Gray in Baraboo, the Cardinals fell 69-50 to the Crusaders at Lakeside Lutheran High School in a matinee.

Edgewood (16-5), which like Sun Prairie has been playing all of its games outside of Dane County, took a 36-14 halftime lead and never let the Cardinals (1-4) back into the non-conference game.

Sophomores Marie Outlay and Antiounique Auston led the Cardinals with 14 points each, while senior Ashley Rae added 11.

WIAA Playoffs

Sun Prairie will face Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game on Thursday. Tipoff between the No. 2 seeded Cardinals and No. 3 Silver Eagles is 7 p.m. at Baraboo High School.

Up Next

The Cardinals will play one last tune-up game before the start of WIAA postseason play traveling to Edgerton Tuesday. Gametime against the Crimson Tide is 6:30 p.m.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 69

SUN PRAIRIE 50

Sun Prairie 14 36 — 50

Edgewood 36 33 — 69

Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Kostelnik 0 0-2 0, M. Strey 0 2-4 2, Outlay 5 2-4 14, Auston 4 3-4 14, Rae 4 2-5 11, Wilberking 0 5-8 5, Hawk 1 2-2 4. Totals — 14 16-29 50.

Edgewood — Barth 1 3-4 5, Deang 3 7-9 13, Grosse 7 2-4 14, Olson 1 4-4 7, Lazar 6 4-6 17, Nwonkwo 1 0-0 2, Iglar 4 0-0 11. Totals — 21 20-27 69.

3-point goals — SP 6 (Auston 3, Outlay 2, Rae 1); ME 7 (Iglar 3, Grosse 2, Olson 1, Lazar 1). Total fouls — SP 17; ME 20. Fouled out — Outlay, Rae.

