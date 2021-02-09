In a week that saw multiple games either postponed or outright cancelled by weather, the Sun Prairie girls basketball team finally squared off with Madison Edgewood on Saturday. In a game originally slated to be played Wednesday at Camp Gray in Baraboo, the Cardinals fell 69-50 to the Crusaders at Lakeside Lutheran High School in a matinee.
Edgewood (16-5), which like Sun Prairie has been playing all of its games outside of Dane County, took a 36-14 halftime lead and never let the Cardinals (1-4) back into the non-conference game.
Sophomores Marie Outlay and Antiounique Auston led the Cardinals with 14 points each, while senior Ashley Rae added 11.
WIAA Playoffs
Sun Prairie will face Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game on Thursday. Tipoff between the No. 2 seeded Cardinals and No. 3 Silver Eagles is 7 p.m. at Baraboo High School.
Up Next
The Cardinals will play one last tune-up game before the start of WIAA postseason play traveling to Edgerton Tuesday. Gametime against the Crimson Tide is 6:30 p.m.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 69
SUN PRAIRIE 50
Sun Prairie 14 36 — 50
Edgewood 36 33 — 69
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Kostelnik 0 0-2 0, M. Strey 0 2-4 2, Outlay 5 2-4 14, Auston 4 3-4 14, Rae 4 2-5 11, Wilberking 0 5-8 5, Hawk 1 2-2 4. Totals — 14 16-29 50.
Edgewood — Barth 1 3-4 5, Deang 3 7-9 13, Grosse 7 2-4 14, Olson 1 4-4 7, Lazar 6 4-6 17, Nwonkwo 1 0-0 2, Iglar 4 0-0 11. Totals — 21 20-27 69.
3-point goals — SP 6 (Auston 3, Outlay 2, Rae 1); ME 7 (Iglar 3, Grosse 2, Olson 1, Lazar 1). Total fouls — SP 17; ME 20. Fouled out — Outlay, Rae.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.