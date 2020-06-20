Friday's Star listed a story about races beginning in the Badger Midget Series, and within that story it was said that races at Angell Park in Sun Prairie would host nine of them this season.
However, according to Angell Park Speedway General Manager Erin Yeargin all races have been canceled through July 5 due to restrictions placed upon us by public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unless the Forward Dane plan is amended, we cannot have more than 100 people inside the park in Phase 2, and 250 people in Phase 3," said Yeargin.
While Angell Park Speedway and Madison international Speedway have pressured public health to reevaluate racetracks and to reclassify them as an outdoor place of amusement, so far they have not done so and have offered very little feedback as to when we can resume operations even in a modified capacity.
The Star apologizes for the error and any misunderstanding it may have caused.
